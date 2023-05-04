How to Solve the Pesky Crypt of Uhrma Puzzle in Jedi: Survivor

The world of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is packed to the brim with little secrets, hidden puzzles, weirdo characters, and much more. The planet Jedha, in particular, has a lot of unique puzzles to solve using Cal’s Force Powers, and while exploring you might have come upon one such puzzle in the Crypt of Uhrma. This spooky location is a tomb filled with ancient relics, mummies, and sarcophagi. There are some valuable rewards inside if you can solve the door puzzle, so we’ll give you everything you need to know in order to solve the Crypt of Uhrma in Survivor.

Where to Find the Crypt of Uhrma

If you missed it the first time, the Crypt of Uhrma is most easily accessed from the Meditation Point of the same name. EA

It’s possible you might stumble upon the Crypt of Uhrma while playing through the story, during the section where you go to Pilgrim’s Path to save Brother Armias. If you missed it, however, you’ll want to head to the Meditation Point of the same name and head just North, as you can see on the map above.

When you get to the section of the canyon with the big metal platform above, head into an alcove on your right and then down into the crypt.

Be careful when you go in, however, as there are nearly a dozen little crab enemies roaming around and some of them can explode, taking out a huge chunk of health in the process. You’ll find a couple of small collectibles in the larger crypt, but you really want the door puzzle found at the back.

How to Solve the Crypt of Uhrma Door Puzzle

The door you’re looking for is at the very back of the crypt. EA

The door at the back of the crypt has eight movable pillars embedded, four on the top and four on the bottom. To open the door you need to use Force Pull (L2/LT) to pull out four specific pillars. We’ll number the pillars 1-4 starting from the left, so here’s the combination you need.

Top

Pillars 1 and 4

Bottom

Pillars 2 and 3

If you accidentally pull the wrong pillar simply use Force Push to move it back into place. Once you have the right ones out, the door will open, and you’re free to grab your hard-earned rewards.

Crypt of Uhrma Rewards

Remove the grate blocking this hole by using Force Pull. EA

After the door opens you’ll see a Stim Canister chest straight ahead, the best possible reward you can find in Survivor. After you open it make sure to grab the Force Echo sitting on the GONK droid to your right. Don’t leave just yet, however, as there’s one final thing to do.

If you turn around from the Stim chest, in the hole ahead and on the right there’s a metal grate that you can remove using Force Pull. This opens a small hallway that leads to a pool, where you’ll be reunited with Skoova Steve and get another fish for your tank back at Pyloon’s Saloon.