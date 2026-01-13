Star Wars and Halo are two vastly different sci-fi universes. One’s a fantasy epic with parallels to historical conflicts against fascist regimes. The other is a heady space opera, disguised as a galaxy-spanning military epic. But those differences haven’t stopped Halo’s modding community from mixing the two like peanut butter and chocolate. And this unlikely fan crossover has resulted in one of the most impressive mods released for Halo in years.

The Battlefront Pack is a PC-only mod for the Master Chief Collection that converts 2010’s Halo Reach into a full-on Star Wars shooter. The mod turns the Spartans into clones and droids, battle rifles into blasters, and adds a wave of new maps inspired by the films. The most impressive part is the addition of space dogfights, turning Reach’s Sabre (which only appeared in the game’s campaign) into iconic Star Wars ships that can be piloted into battle in multiplayer.

The mod was first released last month by creator Abyssquick, but gained traction this past week after players shared clips of the mod in action on social media. At first glance, The Battlefront Pack looks like a long-lost entry in the Star Wars Battlefront series. The sound effects all sound perfect. The maps include Tatooine, Scarif, and Geonosis, and all look accurate to the movies. There are even PvPvE modes that have Halo Spartans and Star Wars ground units fighting CPU-controlled alien Covenant. But seeing the game in motion, it's clear that the mod’s creators painstakingly layered Star Wars iconography onto Halo’s distinct emergent combat and physics.

For those who own the Master Chief Collection on Steam, the free-to-play mod can be installed pretty easily via the Steam Workshop. The mod is also available via Nexus Mods. It actually marks the second time Abyssquick has done a Star Wars-themed Halo mod. He previously released a Battlefront Pack for Halo 3, though the results were nowhere near as impressive as they are for the Halo: Reach version.

The Battlefront Pack is no doubt impressive. Making such a detailed and convincing conversion couldn’t have been easy. But more than anything, it’s proof that players are looking to fill the void left behind by the lack of an official Star Wars Battlefront sequel. The last game in the series, 2017’s Battlefront II, has enjoyed a big resurgence over the past year. But it seems DICE currently has no plans for a Battlefront III when Battlefield 6 is coming off such a successful year.

Funnily enough, this marks the second time Star Wars has crossed over with a classic game from Bungie Studios. Late last year, Destiny 2 launched an official collaboration with Star Wars, marking the first branded crossover for the decade-old looter shooter. While the reception to the Renegades expansion was mixed, the Star Wars representation within was very faithful to the source material.

If modding isn’t quite your thing (or you’re a console player), there’s still plenty of Star Wars gaming in store for 2026. Star Wars: Zero Company, a tactical strategy game that seems to take cues from the award-winning X-COM series, is still expected to release later this year. At The Game Awards last month, both Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars: Fate Of The Old Republic were announced, the former of which will launch this year.