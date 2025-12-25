Five Star Wars Games To Play After Revisiting The Force Awakens

It’s been 10 years since Star Wars returned to theaters, kicking off a new, ultimately divisive trilogy in the Skywalker saga. And as hit or miss as the franchise has been over the last decade, that has not been the case for Star Wars video games. Nearly all of these games have been great to incredible, making it one of the most consistent parts of the franchise in recent years.

If you’re rewatching Rey, Finn, and Poe’s first adventure puts you in the mood to take on the space fascism for yourself, then you’re in luck. Both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus have several excellent Star Wars games ready to play as part of the respective services.

Here are the best Star Wars games available on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus right now.

Star Wars Battlefront II

There’s nothing quite like the chaos of Star Wars: Battlefront II’s multiplayer matches. Electronic Arts

Star Wars Battlefront II may have taken a while to get it right, but in its current state, this multiplayer shooter hits like no other Star Wars game before or after it. Built using assets from the films, Battlefront II is a flawless recreation of the many planets, vehicles, weapons, sounds, and characters from the galaxy far, far away. Even eight years after release, I’m hard-pressed to think of a Star Wars game that looks this good across the board.

It also helps that the gameplay is second to none. These 20 versus 20 multiplayer matches are as chaotic as they are fun, with an emphasis on fast-paced, arcadey action. It’s easy to get into, whether you’re playing as boots on the ground infantry or a daring star pilot shooting tie-fighters (or X-Wings!) out of the sky. Best of all, the game always seems eager to reward persistent players with the ability to play as their favorite heroes from the Star Wars films. If you’re looking to play the “Wars” in Star Wars, look no further.

Available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars: Squadrons is the Star Wars flight sim we all desperately needed. Motive Studios

If Battlefront II’s more casual approach to piloting the speed demons of Star Wars, then Star Wars: Squadrons may be more your cup of tea. Motive Studio (Battlefield 6, Dead Space remake) crafted a stunning spiritual successor to two of the best Star Wars flying sims from the 90s, with all the modern flourishes you’d expect. There’s a steep learning curve to Squadrons, as players must balance their ship’s boosters, weapons systems, and shields efficiently in order to stay alive. But that extra layer of difficulty makes it all the more satisfying when you’re able to run circles around your opponents.

Squadrons features both an excellent campaign that sees you playing both sides of the galactic conflict, as well as a full multiplayer suite. It’s a game for the aspiring pilots and Star Wars fans among us.

Available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PlayStation via EA Play.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Jedi games are the best single-player Star Wars games out there today. Electronic Arts

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is the best modern Star Wars game. A sequel to the equally excellent Jedi: Fallen Order, Survivor continues the story of Jedi in hiding, Cal Kestis. What makes Survivor so interesting is how it bucks the boring cliches that typically haunt Jedi-centered stories. After five years of fighting the Empire alongside Saw Guerra’s resistance fighters, Cal finds himself sick of it all. When he discovers the existence of an uncharted planet, he sees it as a place that can change the lives of those he cares about by simply getting away from the galaxy-wide strife. It’s a smart setup that ends up pulling in lore from the High Republic Era and questioning Cal’s loyalty to the Jedi values.

The Jedi games are basically Star Wars-themed Souls-likes that aren’t afraid to kick your butt, with elements of the Tomb Raider Survivor trilogy mixed in. If you’re a Star Wars fan who enjoyed Elden Ring, Bloodborne, or any of From Software’s masterpieces, I implore you to check out both the Jedi games right away.

Available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PlayStation via EA Play.

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

Racer Revenge is a classic arcade-style Star Wars game. LucasFilm Games

The strangest of the bunch, Star Wars: Racer Revenge, takes the most visually spectacular sequence from Episode I and turns it into a pulse-pounding arcade game. You play as Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, or any of the other fan-favorite Star Wars weirdos who appeared in the 1999 film as they compete in podracers.

Racer Revenge holds up remarkably well despite originally being released in 2002. Like podracing in the movies, it's all about fast reflexes and reaching top speeds. There aren’t many Star Wars racing games, but the one here on offer is a pretty darn good one and a cult favorite. Jumping into this one now will give you a great idea of what the recently announced Star Wars: Galactic Racer will be like when it releases in 2026.

Available on PlayStation Plus Premium.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Skywalker Saga is a precious celebration of Star Wars throughout the decades. TT Games

If you straight-up want to play through a video game adaptation of the Star Wars films, the best way to do so is by playing TT Games’ Lego game, appropriately named The Skywalker Saga. This definitive Lego game lets you play through all nine films in any order, redone in the team’s signature comedic style. The game’s mechanics were also deepened compared to its many predecessors, adding satisfying shooting, vehicle, and melee combat. This is as close as an official Star Wars movie game as you’ll get, and it’s very fun.

The Skywalker Saga is a visual spectacle, thanks to the team painstakingly rebuilding the iconic sets from the movies with real Lego blocks — if you see it in the game, you can build it in real life. It also works as a celebration of the Star Wars franchise, and as a victory lap for the developer who’s built a 20-year legacy on applying the Lego Star Wars formula to other recognizable IP.

Available on Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate.