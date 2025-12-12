Plenty of big unexpected announcements came at The Game Awards 2025, but it’s hard to get bigger than Star Wars. Players have been waiting for a new or remade Knights of the Old Republic game for years, and they finally got a confirmation, of sorts, at the show, along with a much more surprising reveal. With two new Star Wars games announced at The Game Awards, there’s a lot to look forward to, and even if we don’t have many details yet, what we do know makes both games worth keeping an eye on.

The bigger reveal was Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic. While it doesn’t share a name with the classic Knights of the Old Republic series, it seems clear that it will be a game made in the same spirit. The upcoming game is being co-developed by Lucasfilm Games and Arcanaut Studios, helmed by Knights of the Old Republic and Mass Effect director Casey Hudson.

Fate of the Old Republic is an RPG from the director of Knights of the Old Republic, but it’s still a long way off.

“Fate of the Old Republic represents an opportunity to explore a contemporary vision of a definitive Star Wars experience, using state-of-the-art technology and game design, and an all-new story crafted specifically to deliver on the combination of player agency and immersion in Star Wars that was at the heart of KOTOR,” Hudson told StarWars.com.

FOTOR is not a sequel to any existing Star Wars game, but with Hudson leading the team, it’s easy to imagine how it could incorporate the role-playing elements of KOTOR and Mass Effect. The studio also hints at a branching narrative defined by the player and the ability to choose whether your character will pursue the light or dark side of the Force, which were key elements of KOTOR.

Galactic Racer is a racing game set after the fall of the Empire. Fuse Games

As exciting as FOTOR may sound, it might be a little too early to start preparing to play it. The game is still in the early stages of development, and Arcanaut Studios itself was only formed this year. That means that the release of FOTOR is guaranteed to be at least a few years away at this point, which explains the notable lack of in-game footage in its Game Awards debut.

A Racing Surprise, Pit Droids Not Included

The Game Awards also debuted a much more surprising (and closer to release) game in Star Wars: Galactic Racer. A voiceover in the game’s reveal trailer pins the game as taking place after the fall of the Empire, lamenting how the now-fallen regime outlawed the galaxy’s once-popular racing circuits. While it seems to be referencing podracing, it seems that one iconic event isn’t all there is to racing in the Star Wars universe — which makes a lot of sense given the variety of ships we’ve seen in games and movies before.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer looks like a spiritual sequel to Episode 1: Racer, only without the pods.

Like FOTOR, Galactic Racer is still keeping a lot of cards close to its chest, but we do already know a lot more about this game. There appear to be some roguelike elements to it, with the Galactic Racer Steam page referencing “runs” that change how the game plays each time. Sleek speeders and slightly larger ships are both seen in the trailer, and players will be able to customize their vehicles with new parts to boost their abilities.

Galactic Racer will include a competitive multiplayer mode, but its singleplayer campaign could be even more interesting. The game’s Steam page describes its hero as “a lone racer chasing revenge and glory,” and the most exciting detail is the unexpected writer in charge of the story. Xalavier Nelson, Jr., head of indie studio Strange Scaffold, announced that he’s serving as the game’s lead writer shortly after the trailer reveal. And unlike FOTOR, Galactic Racer already has a release window set for 2026, so it shouldn’t be too long before we see it in action.