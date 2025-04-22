The Clone Wars is one of the more well-tread parts of the Star Wars mythos. The decade-long conflict is the subject of two films in the Skywalker Saga, and received two separate television series diving deeper into the galaxy-wide ramifications of Palpatine’s manufactured civil war.

Some five years after The Clone Wars’ awesome series finale, it seems that fans are getting another story set during this pivotal period in the timeline. And while fans have already seen so much of this conflict from several different perspectives, it seems that LucasArts Games and developer Bit Reactor have found just the way to make it well-worth a retread.

Star Wars: Zero Company is a turn-based strategy game being made by Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment. It’s set to release sometime next year on Xbox Series X and S, PS5, and PC. The teaser trailer released during Star Wars Celebration last week features a grizzled space-cowboy-type speaking to the more grounded exploits of the Clone Wars. The thankless skirmishes and critical subterfuge taking place on the edges of the galaxy, the ones that aren’t led by heroes of the Republic like General Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

“Truth is, there’s a war you don’t see,” the character narrates. “The one fought in the shadows. The war beneath the war. A war that’s won with the right strategy, surveillance cyphers, good old fashioned sabotage.”

The monologue makes for a pretty hype trailer. It works well in the context of what Zero Company is, especially as the trailer gives way to a brief glimpse of its XCOM-style gameplay (Bit Reactor was founded by veteran devs who worked on the XCOM and Civilization series). The trailer also features a Mandalorian, an unnamed Clone Trooper, an unknown jedi and others jumping into action, suggesting this won’t just be able a company of Clones facing down the horrors of war.

But what excites me most about Zero Company is the opportunity to tell fresh stories about the weirdest Star War there is.

One of the best things of The Clone Wars as a serialized television show is how it better explores the more intriguing ideas that Star Wars Episode II and III don’t. It gets to the nitty-gritty of how this ongoing conflict impacts the political machinations of the galaxy’s super powers. It dives into how the scummiest people in the galaxy profit and amass power behind the guise of winning a pointless war. It even touches on the existential nightmare of being literally created for war. It’s honestly absurd that LucasFilm presented all of this great material in an animated side series for children considering how much context it gives those otherwise mediocre films.

Star Wars: Zero Company will borrow-heavily from the XCOM series. Bit Reactor

But these elements are typically presented through the lens of near mythological heroes that viewers and readers already revere. With Zero Company, there’s an opportunity to spin more intimate tales set within The Clone Wars. Following a group of ragtag group of grunts caught in the middle of this galactic civil dispute is an intriguing premise on its own.

The right combination of writing, strong characters, and original perspectives on this Biblical-level event can make Zero Company an all-timer chapter in the broader Star Wars lore. As Andor and Rogue One has already proven, its in these tighter confines that Star Wars can go from a fun and schlocky space opera to thought-provoking high-brow science fiction.

There’s still a long while before we’re playing Zero Company for ourselves. And while Star Wars XCOM has already piqued my interest as a player, it’s the game’s potential to bring an new element of drama to one of Star Wars’ most over the top periods that has me most eager to learn more.

Star Wars: Zero Company will release in 2026.