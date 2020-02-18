Google Stadia will finally run on the best Android phones incredibly soon

Gamers on Google Stadia will be able to use the cloud-gaming platform on most current Android phones incredibly soon, a necessary next step for the struggling service as Microsoft rival service xCloud ramps up on iOS.

One of the most enticing aspects of Google Stadia was that it allows players to seamlessly use the platform on TV via Chromecast, computers through Google Chrome, and mobile phones through the Stadia app. Unfortunately, this promise came with some major caveats at launch, as only specific Chromecasts could be used and mobile usage outside of purchasing games was limited to the Pixel 2, 3a, 3a XL, and Pixel 4 phones.

iOS support remains uncertain, but the addition of support on new Android devices is crucial — and it couldn't come soon enough.

Google has made strides in fixing the lack of devices that support Stadia over the last couple of months, beginning with opening up Stadia compatibility to any Chromecast in December. On Tuesday, Google announced that full Stadia support will come to many Samsung, Asus, and Razer phones starting February 20.

What phones is Google Stadia compatible with now?

While Google Stadia was already compatible with Pixel 2 phones and newer, the 19 following smartphones will be compatible with Stadia later this week:

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone

ASUS ROG Phone II

Google Stadia is now available on over 20 different phones.

Even though Stadia is still iPhone averse, this is a massive step forward for the platform. As Google was ready to boast in the press release revealing this increased compatibility, tens of millions of new Android phone users will soon have the opportunity to experience Stadia. This is a necessary move for growing the platform and should bolster the launch of the free Stadia Base sometime in the coming months.

This expansion of supported platforms will also entice more players as the number of games on Stadia also expands. While the cloud-based gaming platform had a dreadful January with only one notable update and no new games, February has brought the release of Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 3 and Metro Exodus DLC while March will include a Stadia release for Doom Eternal. On February 13, Google also highlighted five new games coming to Stadia soon: Serious Sam Collection, the Panzer Dragoon remake, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Stacks on Stack (on Stacks), and Splitlings.

Things are finally starting to look good for Stadia after a rocky launch window. Now, Google just has to capitalize on the platform's potential by releasing the free version, adding iPhone support, and implementing all of the promised features that haven't made it in yet.

How to use Google Stadia on your Samsung Galaxy S20

If you currently have any of the aforementioned smartphones, like Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 line of devices, setting up Stadia is actually quite easy.

First, you'll have to buy or gain access to a Stadia account. You can do this by purchasing Google Stadia Premium Edition from Google or getting a Buddy Pass from a friend who already has the platform. After doing so, navigate to the Google Play Store and download the Stadia app.

Once this is done, you're almost all set. Just sign-in and activate your Stadia account, pick your username, and you should be good to go. You'll be able to buy and access games directly from the app without any additional downloads. Connect a compatible controller to your phone and you'll be playing in no time.

Considering that great games like Destiny 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are already on the platform, you'll now have a nice way to play them on the go. As long as you have a good connection, you shouldn't experience any noticeable downgrades.