Splatoon 3 made quite the splash when it launched earlier this year, delivering one of the best multiplayer experiences Nintendo consoles have ever seen. Nintendo has been diligent about providing post-launch content, including two big Splatfest events, but Splatoon 3 is about to receive its most extensive update yet as the game finally moves into its second season of content. Chill Season 2022 will bring a variety of new experiences for Inklings, including new modes, weapons, and stylish cosmetics. Here’s everything you need to know about Splatoon 3’s Chill Season 2022.

When does Chill Season start in Splatoon 3?

Chill Seasons will bring plenty of fresh outfits for Inklings to don. Nintendo

Splatoon 3’s Chill Season is set to start on December 1, 2022 . We don’t have an exact time for when the first update will go live, but it’ll likely be the morning of December 1.

There’s currently no end date for the season, but it will likely be roughly as long as Splatoon 3’s first season, which clocked in just under three months. With that in mind, you can expect the next season to start sometime around the beginning of March 2023.

What’s new in Splatoon 3’s Chill Season?

Chill Season has a wealth of new content coming, but it’s important to note that not all of that content will be instantly available on December 1. Everyone that has a Nintendo Switch Online membership, already needed to play multiplayer, will instantly have access to all of the new content.

The most important piece of Chill Season is the long-awaited debut of Big Run, a new mode that sees Salmonids invading the multiplayer maps of the Splatlands. While we still don’t have an exact date, Nintendo has reiterated that Big Run will debut before the end of the year, meaning it will hit sometime between December 1 and December 31. The season will also see the introduction of another new ranked mode called X Battles, which requires players to reach an elite rank in Anarchy Battles then risk X Power to challenge their way up the leaderboards.

You can also expect three new weapons (a new Roller, Charger, and Shooter) as well as the return of 10 weapons from the previous two games.

Finally, when Chill Season starts, players can grab a new catalog from Harmony at Hotlantis, which will let you unlock a variety of new gear, titles, emotes, and more as you raise your catalog level.

Splatoon 3 new maps for Chill Season

Brinewater Springs is a vibrant new map that looks like a cross between a shrine and a hot spring. Nintendo

Chill Season will also introduce two new maps to Splatoon 3. The first is the return of the fan-favorite Flounder Heights from the first game.

The second is a brand-new map called Brinewater Springs (featured in the screenshot above).

Is there a trailer for Splatoon 3’s Chill Season?

Yes, Nintendo has released a sizable trailer for Chill Season 2022, giving a detailed look at the new Brinewater Springs map on top of some new gear and weapons, including a hilarious pencil-themed Charger. The second half of the trailer gives a fun look at what Big Run will entail, showing a team of Inklings battling hordes of enemies on Wahoo World.