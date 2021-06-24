Here’s exactly when you can play Scarlet Nexus

Toss a car to your boys. Or maybe you want to form a telepathic link with a dash of flames? It’s all possible in the cyberpunk anime game Scarlet Nexus. You play as one of two protagonists who need to navigate the ranks of the militaristic OSF to combat a seemingly alien race known as the “Others.”

The anime game takes place in the near future, and you’ll be able to play Scarlet Nexus in an even nearer future.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Scarlet Nexus launch.

Is there a Scarlet Nexus preload?

No matter the platform you’re using to enjoy Scarlet Nexus, if you’ve purchased it you should be able to download the game right now. This will let you preload the game so there’s no thumb-twiddling or paint staring necessary once the game officially launches

When is the Scarlet Nexus release time?

Scarlet Nexus will become playable on June 25 at 12 a.m. Eastern or June 24 at 9 p.m. Pacific on every console. If you’ll be playing the cyberpunk game on Steam, the current countdown timer suggests it’ll be playable even earlier. Steam players can begin Scarlet Nexus on June 24 at 5 p.m. Eastern or 2 p.m. Pacific.

The protagonist of Scarlet Nexus, close to the ground. Bandai Namco

What is the Scarlet Nexus file size?

This depends on how you’re enjoying Scarlet Nexus. On PS5, Scarlet Nexus is 14.2 GB. If you’re on Xbox Series X or PC, the file size balloons a smidge to around 16 GB. On PS4 and Xbox One, players will reportedly have to deal with a slightly larger file size of 19.7 GB.

What are the Scarlet Nexus pre-order bonuses?

Yes! If you purchase Scarlet Nexus ahead of its official release, you’ll receive these pre-order bonuses:

Attachment Set “Shoulder Baki (11)”

Special Battle Attire Set -Audio-

Attachment “Face Vision Seal”

Attachment “Dream Catcher”

Worrywart protagonist from Scarlet Nexus. Bandai Namco

Is Scarlet Nexus on Xbox Game Pass?

With all the hubbub around Scarlet Nexus being on Xbox, going as far as advertising the game at Xbox showcases, it’d be easy to assume it might be Game Pass, right? Why wouldn’t Xbox marry this new anime game with its popular video game Netflix service?

Despite seeming like a perfect fit, Scarlet Nexus and Game Pass is one pairing that just won’t be happening in the foreseeable future.

In speaking to VGC, a spokesperson for Bandai Namco said:

“We have no plans to bring Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass at this time and are excited for its launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 25.”

If you want to try Scarlet Nexus before committing to a full purchase, you can play the short demo currently available on all platforms. Completing the demo will also earn you a bonus in the full game too, so you might as well.