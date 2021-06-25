Who will you choose to save the world?

Scarlet Nexus, the new sci-fi RPG from Bandai Namco, puts the player on the spot right from the start. You’ll need to choose from one of two protagonists, Kasane or Yuito. Depending on which you pick, the story will play out differently. Though the two heroes cross paths quite a bit during the story, you’ll often be left wondering what the other one has been up to.

Kasane and Yuito have very similar fighting styles, but each has a different set of teammates and an alternate perspective on the overall story.

If you’re not up to the time commitment of two playthroughs, or just want a fuller rundown of the differences between the two characters than you’ll find in-game, read on for a detailed rundown of the distinctions between Kasane and Yuito in Scarlet Nexus.

Bandai Namco

Why to choose Yuito as your Scarlet Nexus protagonist

Yuito Sumeragi volunteered to join the OSF after being saved by a member of the force during his childhood — he’s eager to find this person and reconnect with them. He’s also driven to prove himself as a soldier and escape the long shadow of his father and brother, both of whom are prominent political figures. Despite those concerns, he’s cheerful, trusting, and makes friends easily.

If daddy issues and a mystery that reaches back to childhood appeals to you story-wise, you’ll enjoy Yuito’s route in Scarlet Nexus. Yuito’s not quite Evangelion’s broody Shinji Ikari, but Joe Sumeragi has a similarly aloof inscrutability that invites comparisons to the classic anime’s looming father figure.

Yuito in combat and SAS abilities

While Yuito and Kasane’s Psychokinesis attacks work pretty much the same, Yuito’s bread-and-butter attacks are close-range sword slices, which will put you in the thick of the action in combat. You’ll need to keep a closer eye on your health and keep consumables at the ready, especially at lower levels and in boss fights, but basic healing items are easy to find and cheap to purchase.

Yuito’s SAS links to his teammates will allow him to use the following abilities:

Pyrokinesis — Adds flame element to weapons and objects manipulated using Psychokinesis.

Clairvoyance — Allows Yuito to see enemies hidden by darkness or fog and more easily break shells on enemies.

Teleportation — Allows Yuito to teleport behind enemies for a sneak attack. Also allows you to bypass certain walls and grates while exploring.

Sklerokinesis — Become immune to damage, and later status effects, for a short period of time.

Bandai Namco

Why to choose Kasane as your Scarlet Nexus protagonist

Kasane Randall is essentially the Hermione Granger of the OSF. She’s an elite cadet who was recruited (unlike Yuito, who volunteered) and has consistently ranked at the top of her class. Unlike Hermione, she’s cold and aloof, with few friends other than her adoptive sister, Naomi. She’s also troubled by mysterious recurring dreams, in which she sees visions of red strings.

If you enjoy stories where characters are challenged to let down their guard and allow themselves to grow close to others, you may prefer Kasane. Her relationship with her sister, Naomi, is also a consistent throughline in her route.

Kasane in combat and SAS abilities

Kasane’s basic attacks are ranged, which means you won’t need to keep as close an eye on your HP as Yuito in the early phases of the game. For better or worse, her fights can feel slightly less intense, as you’re given more breathing room to survey the battlefield for objects you can manipulate using Psychokinesis.

Kasane’s SAS links to her teammates will allow her to use the following abilities:

Electrokinesis — Adds the lightning element to weapons and objects manipulated using Psychokinesis.

Hypervelocity — Enhanced speed, allowing you to get in more attacks and move around the battlefield quickly.

Invisibility — Allows Kasane to move around the battlefield unseen, allowing for increased evasion and critical damage.

Duplication — Create doubles of Kasane that can keep enemies distracted and deal added damage.