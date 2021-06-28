Here's exactly how long it takes to beat Scarlet Nexus

Sure, you’re humanity’s last line of defense , but you’ve got a social life too. In Scarlet Nexus, you play as a member of Other Suppression Force, a group formed to defeat alien lifeforms called Others. Role-playing games have notoriously lengthy playtimes compared to other genres, and some of the most acclaimed games of the type can take more than 100 hours to complete. Thankfully, Scarlet Nexus probably won’t take over your life for the next several weeks.

Here’s approximately how long you’ll need to finish Scarlet Nexus for the first time, and how long it will take to finish the whole story.

How long does it take to complete your first Scarlet Nexus playthrough?

Scarlet Nexus has two playable characters: Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall. Each one provides a unique entry into the Scarlet Nexus world. You can select either one for your first playthrough. (If you’re struggling to chose which of the two will better suit your initial needs, check out our guide. )

No matter which one you choose, your first Scarlet Nexus playthrough will take around 25 to 30 hours to beat.

Yuito and his friends from Scarlet Nexus BANDAI NAMCO ENT.

How long does it take to finish your second Scarlet Nexus playthrough?

Once you’ve completed a run of Scarlet Nexus as either Yuito or Kasane, you’ll be able to start a second run as the character you didn’t choose. This time you’ll get a big new game plus boost, making it far quicker than your initial playthrough.

With the numerous new game plus bonuses, your second playthrough should take between 10 and 20 hours to complete.

How many Phases are in Scarlet Nexus?

Unlike most games, which use easily understandable words like “chapters,” Scarlet Nexus uses a swanky replacement and labels story sections as “Phases.” There’s a set number of Phases in every playthrough:

A Scarlet Nexus playthrough has 12 Phases to beat before you can see the ending.

Phases start with 0, the prologue, and conclude with Phase 11 for both Yuito and Kasane.

Since there are two playable characters, a full Scarlet Nexus playthrough has 24 total Phases.

Two characters from Scarlet Nexus. BANDAI NAMCO ENT.

How long does it take to completely finish the story in Scarlet Nexus?

If you want to completely finish the main story in Scarlet Nexus, you’ll have to play through both campaigns. This is going to take around 30-50 hours.

How long does it take to 100 percent complete Scarlet Nexus?

You’re a real go-getter, huh? You don’t want to just finish the story, you need to do just about everything in Scarlet Nexus. This means you’re completing all the Quests and Bond requirements. These additional tasks won’t add too much to your overall gameplay time. Additional content in Scarlet Nexus adds 2-3 hours to each playthrough. With two required playthroughs, that’s 4-6 additional hours. That means Scarlet Nexus requires between 34 and 56 hours to reach 100 percent completion