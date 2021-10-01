14 Scarlet Nexus codes to blow the game wide open on Xbox Game Pass

Watching the Scarlet Nexus anime can make playing the hit game that much easier when you fire it up on Xbox Game Pass. Each episode of the Scarlet Nexus adaptation features a hidden code that you can redeem in-game for a reward. Entering these codes can earn you exclusive cosmetics, bonus lore, boosts to your in-game bonds, and give you some late-game items right as you start playing. All you need to do is take a few seconds to enter these 14 essential codes.

How to redeem codes in Scarlet Nexus

You’ll be beckoned to a restaurant called “Musubi’s” during Phase 2 of the Scarlet Nexus story. Musubi will send you a Brain Message with your first code, instructing you to find her and redeem it. Then, you can head to the restaurant using your world map. Speak to Musubi once you’ve arrived. She’ll provide you a space to enter the codes gained from the anime.

What it looks like to enter a Musubi Code. BANDAI NAMCO

After your first code, each additional code is found by deciphering parts of the Scarlet Nexus anime. It’s a transmedia scavenger hunt. But if you already know what the codes say, you can enter them without even watching the anime as soon as you unlock the ability to redeem codes.

Note that all codes are case-sensitive . So make sure to enter them exactly as they’re written.

Every Scarlet Nexus Musubi code

13 episodes of the Scarlet Nexus anime have aired thus far, so there are that many codes for you to redeem, plus the free one in-game. New codes come out every week as the anime continues to air. Here’s every currently available Musubi code, what it provides, and where to find it: