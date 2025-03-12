As video game voice actors in the SAG-AFTRA union continue to strike for AI protections, two characters in HoYoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero have been recast after their original actors withheld work over the issue.

SAG-AFTRA voice actors have been striking since July 2024. On March 11, SAG-AFTRA executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland released an update on the union’s website informing members of the state of the strike, and the statement reveals just how far the union still has to go to reach an agreement with game producers.

“Though progress has been made and agreements have been reached on certain provisions since we launched our strike last year, the last proposal the bargaining group made is still filled with alarming loopholes that will leave our members vulnerable to A.I. abuse,” Crabtree-Ireland said.

SAG-AFTRA’s video game voice actors have been striking since July 2024. SAG-AFTRA Interactive logo

The update details exactly what some of those “loopholes” would allow. SAG-AFTRA is seeking a contract that would let employers use new performances by voice actors to craft AI-powered replicas, but only if actors consent to the process and are compensated for their use. Current contract language would allow game companies to create some replicas without consent or compensation.

Other sticking points involve how AI replicas are used, as current contract language does not offer actors compensation if their replicas are not “objectively identifiable” as a certain performer. SAG-AFTRA points out that since voice and motion capture performances typically portray characters that don’t immediately resemble their actors, those performances might not be granted protections. Game producers are also arguing that if two or more voices are blended to create a replica, then the original performers would not be entitled to compensation, which the union disagrees with.

Two Zenless Zone Zero voice actors have been recast in a new update.

On the same day the SAG-AFTRA statement went out, Zenless Zone Zero received its version 1.6 update. Characters Soldier 11 and Lycaon are now portrayed by new actors, which came as a shock to those who originally portrayed them.

“I was replaced as Soldier 11 because I am unwilling to perform work not covered by a SAG Interim Agreement during a strike for AI protection, the outcome of which will determine the future of our industry,” actor Emeri Chase posted on social media.

As Chase notes, actors are technically allowed to work on ZZZ without violating the terms of the strike, since production started before the strike began.

“Many actors are choosing to voluntarily withhold work on these categories of projects because we feel it is the best way to support the Union's fight for the protections that are critical to our continued ability to create the art we love,” Chase said.

The actors for ZZZ’s Soldier 11 and Lycaon say they learned they were recast when the latest update dropped.

Chase had hoped HoYoverse would simply leave Soldier 11 without a voice actor until a new contract was signed, which wouldn’t have been without precedent. In October 2024, HoYoverse released a Genshin Impact update that lacked English voices, which is believed to be because of the strike (although HoYoverse hasn’t officially said so).

Nicholas Thurkettle, the voice actor for Lycaon, responded to Chase’s post, citing similar reasons for refusing to provide his voice for the latest update.

“I'm not SAG but what game companies want to do with AI is an existential threat. I took a personal stand to ask for protection, and had to be willing to give up the best thing that's ever happened in my professional life,” Thurkettle says. “I stand by my choice.”