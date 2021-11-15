How and when to watch the Riot Games video showcase — and what to expect

Riot Games is no longer a one-game studio . While the studio was only known for the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) League of Legends for years, it expanded with games like Valorant. Now, the Riot Forge initiative has begun publishing League of Legends spin-offs with indie developers. On November 16, Riot Games is holding a showcase to highlight its upcoming Riot Forge titles as part of a month-long celebration surrounding the release of Arcane on Netflix. This is what you’ll need to know if you’re tuning into the event live.

When is the Riot Forge showcase start time?

Riot Games confirmed that the Riot Forge Showcase will take place at 11 a.m. Eastern on November 16, 2021 . Riot Games has not said how long the showcase will last, but we don’t expect it to go longer than an hour.

How to watch the Riot Forge showcase

While we know when the Riot Forge showcase will start, no premiere links have been shared on the official Riot Forge or League of Legends channels just yet. We will embed the showcase when that becomes available. In the meantime, you can watch a trailer for the Riot Forge game Hextech Mayhem below:

Of course, League of Legends influencers and sites like IGN and GameSpot will likely be co-streaming or reacting to the event as well, so you’ll have no shortage of options to choose from. If you can’t watch it live, we expect the trailers from the showcase to be uploaded to the Riot Forge YouTube channel afterward.

What to expect from the Riot Forge Showcase

Riot Forge is an initiative of Riot Games’ that partners with indie developers to create new games set in the League of Legends universe. While a couple of games have been teased and shown at events like The Game Awards, this is the first time Riot Forge has gotten a dedicated showcase.

So far, only one game has been officially confirmed for this event, and it’s Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story. That rhythm-based platformer from Bit.Trip developer Choice Provisions was unveiled last week and will launch alongside the livestream. It follows the yorlde Champion Ziggs as he uses Hexplosives to build the biggest bomb in Runeterra.

Meanwhile, it's been quite a while since we’ve seen Riot Forge titles like the turn-based RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and platformer CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, so it’d make sense for them to possibly show those off as well. As Riot’s new MMO and fighting game aren’t tied to Riot Forge, it’s unlikely that Riot Games will show those titles during this presentation.

With League of Legends more popular than ever and Arcane out on Netflix, this is undoubtedly an exciting time as we learn more about the future of the League of Legends franchise.