How to Solve the Resident Evil 4 Stained Glass Church Puzzle

The Resident Evil 4 remake is mostly action-packed, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have to solve some puzzles along the way. The trickiest early-game puzzle is found inside the church in Chapter 4, and it requires you to spin colored dials to match a stained glass Los Illuminados symbol. Due to its presentation, it’s easy to get tripped up with this particular puzzle, as it’s hard to tell what the game wants you to do. Thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know to solve this Resident Evil 4 church puzzle with ease.

Stained Glass Puzzle Solution

Where to Find Blue Dial

First, you’ll need to head into the church and immediately head down the corridor on the right side. This will dead end at a cabinet containing the Blue Dial needed for the puzzle ahead. Make sure to grab this item before proceeding to the puzzle.

Grab the Blue Dial from the cabinet on the right side of the church. Capcom

How to Solve Stained Glass Puzzle

Once you get to the altar ahead with the stained glass, interact with the lever on the left side. This will allow you to place the aforementioned Blue Dial into the lectern. You’ll place the Blue Dial alongside a red and green one.

To solve the puzzle, you need to turn each dial to allow the Los Illuminados symbol to appear clearly, with no overlaps. It’s a tricky puzzle because it’s sort of hard to see what you’re doing when all three dial colors are stacked.

First, start by rotating the Green Dial clockwise to line up with the head of the Los Illuminados symbol. This one is easiest, as the tip is quite apparent, as shown below.

Line up the Green Dial with the symbol’s head. Capcom

Next, rotate the Red Dial to line up with the body of the Los Illuminados symbol, vertically. The red color should line up right next to the long body that points downward.

Finally, rotate the Blue Dial to fill in the missing gaps, which will look like this.

Here’s what the stained glass church puzzle looks like when completed. Capcom

After you’ve lined up all the dials correctly, a nearby gate will open, allowing you to proceed and save Ashley.

Resident Evil 4 remake is available now.