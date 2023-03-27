Where to Find All 3 Rats for the Resident Evil 4 Pest Control Request

The Resident Evil 4 remake is a mostly faithful remake that enhances an already great experience with some new surprises, including a new series of side quests called Merchant Requests. These are optional missions that often require you to collect specific items or eliminate certain enemies. While many of these requests are straightforward, the Pest Control mission has caused some trouble early on. This request requires you to eliminate three rats in Chapter 2, but finding these vermin is a tricky task. Here’s how to complete the Pest Control request in Resident Evil 4.

How to Initiate the Pest Control Request

To accept this mission, you’ll need to grab the request pinned on the tank next to the Merchant at the start of Chapter 2. This is your first time encountering the Merchant, just after you escape the abandoned factory at the beginning.

The Pest Control request is found next to the Merchant in chapter 2. Capcom

After you’ve accepted the request, head back into the abandoned factory to take out the three rats. You can take them out with your knife, but definitely actually easier to just shoot them.

3 Rat Locations

Rat 1

Head back inside from the Merchant’s area, open the large gate, make a right, and then open the first door to reach the first rat. Capcom

You can take out the rats in any order, but the first one you’ll come across on your way back is after the first door, next to the broken-down wall.

Rat 2

The next rat is found just after you hop through the destroyed window. Capcom

Continue back through the abandoned factory, hop through the window, and you’ll find the next rat at your feet. It’ll be next to some boxes and debris.

Rat 3

The last rat is close to the second one, and is located next to the ovens. Capcom

From the second rat, simply look toward the ovens in the same room, and you’ll see the third rat.

Pest Control Request Reward

After you’ve eliminated all three, head back to the Merchant and turn in the request. He’ll reward you with three Spinels, which are a currency used to obtain useful items such as weapon attachments, treasures, or even maps.