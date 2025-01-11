20 Years Ago, the Best Horror Game Ever Made Changed Everything

Resident Evil created the survival horror genre as we know it, and it’s one of the most influential series in video game history. The influence of the first Resident Evil simply cannot be overstated, but what’s fascinating about the series, is that the first entry isn’t even the most important game. That honor lies with Resident Evil 4, a title that legitimately might be one of the most important, and best video games ever made. Twenty years after its release, it’s more clear than ever how formative Resident Evil 4 was for the industry at large — and how it changed the entire trajectory of the franchise.

Resident Evil 4 was a bit shocking when it released in 2005, as a console exclusive for the Nintendo GameCube. The exceptionally dark and violent game was a far cry from the family fare that Nintendo was known for, especially at that time. But even more shocking was how revolutionary the game felt, not just for horror games but shooters as well.

The over-the-shoulder view completely changed how you play and interact with a Resident Evil game. Capcom

You once again take on the role of Leon Kennedy, the rookie cop who starred in Resident Evil 2. But this time Leon is all grown up, now serving as an elite member of the United States Secret Service. When the President’s daughter, Ashley Graham, is kidnapped, Leon is sent on a solo mission to a remote village in Spain to covertly rescue her. But in traditional Resident Evil fashion, Leon stumbled upon a horrific conspiracy that uses a new strain of the T-Virus to transform innocent people into monsters.

Resident Evil 4 completely redefined the formula of the series, shifting the fixed camera of past games to a new over-the-shoulder view — completely changing the look and flow of the game. That shift in perspective drastically ratcheted up the tension and horror of the game, making everything feel more immersive and immediate. The new format of Resident Evil 4 was a seismic shift that completely redefined third-person shooters, revolutionizing how they were designed to play. Countless games would follow the example set here, from Gears to Uncharted.

But what really makes Resident Evil 4 a timeless game is how masterfully every aspect of it is designed — story, action, and horror. Each of these elements were weaved together to create an impeccable roller coaster experience that grabs you early and never lets go.

Resident Evil 4 has fantastic enemy variety, constantly forcing you to change up your approach. Capcom

Each and every area in Resident Evil 4 has a unique design bristling with dangers and opportunities. The first time you step into the village Leon is ambushed by dozens of crazed villagers, forcing you to barricade yourself in a house — blocking windows to stop enemies from getting in and scrounging for every bullet and healing item you can. The game constantly throws these tension-building set pieces at you, requiring ingenuity and quick reactions.

But past that, there are dozens of different enemies that force you to take different approaches to combat. Religious zealots close in on you with wooden shields, forcing you to blast them apart as quickly as you can. Giant bugs called Cazadors buzz above your head, swooping down to ambush you. Resident Evil 4 is constantly throwing something new at you in terms of combat, but still has all the complex exploration and puzzle-solving of past games — all tied together with a perfect tone and aesthetic.

Leon’s deadpan humor plays well off the game’ other characters. Capcom

That last point permeates the game’s story and characters, telling a shlocky B-movie kind of narrative that perfectly accentuates the game’s action. From a diminutive villain who dresses like Napoleon to the macho military man Krauser, Leon has to go up against a real cornucopia of weirdos. But he approaches everything with a sense of deadpan humor that’s genuinely hilarious, constantly throwing out quips and one-liners without batting an eye. The game perfectly flip-flops between serious drama and weird comedy, giving Leon a few quirky allies to work with along the way.

Resident Evil 4 is one of those games that’s hard to imagine improving in any way, nearly everything it does is perfect. Despite that, Capcom decided to give it an ambitious remake in 2023 that, by and large, does make some improvements. But there’s a quirkiness and sense of tone that even the remake can’t capture — a kind of special sauce that just makes the original game stand out.

Even with a full remake there’s ample reason to go back and play the original game. Whether you want to see its historical influence, or simply play a good horror game. Whenever conversations come up about the nest video games of all time, Resident Evil 4 should be at the top of the pack.

Resident Evil 4 is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.