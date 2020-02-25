4 thrilling updates revealed in the new Resident Evil 3 gameplay videos

The Resident Evil 3 remake will be released in just over a month, and a ton of new information about the game was just released via a series of gameplay previews that show off what might be the most terrifying and stylized entry yet for the series. The videos show off what's been reworked since the original in 1999, including major improvements to Jill's character, the primary villain Nemesis, and so much more.

Here's a look at 4 new details we noticed that should thrill gamers.

Jill is more of a badass than ever before

All of the videos covered the same two hours from early in Resident Evil 3's gameplay but clarified a great deal about the classic horror game's remake, chief among them the fact that Jill Valentine seems like a lot more of a badass this time around.

Thanks to the improvement of game cutscenes and voice acting, many previews point out that Jill feels like a much more realized and fleshed-out character in the Resident Evil 3 remake. In the cutscenes included in many videos, you can see that Jill definitely seems more assertive than ever, which should make her a more interesting character.

Jill Valentine seems to be a much more interesting character in the 'Resident Evil 3' remake.

A sprawling photo-realistic city still has cramped spaces

Surprisingly, the world also still manages to feel nervewracking and cramped despite its modern coat of paint showing off a much larger, photorealistic Raccoon City.

According to PlayStation Blog, this version does feature some new areas like a donut shop, labyrinthine sewers, and an expanded subway, but much of the footage still has Jill and Carlos making their way through narrow hallways and alleys. True to the series' roots, this should leave players nervous about whatever is coming next at any given moment.

The remake also seems to poke fun at some of the less glamorous parts of the original fans criticized in the past. For example, Euro Gamer's video (featured below) shows that while the sign for a lobster restaurant is no longer oddly behind Jill during a cutscene, a similar Lobster poster appears when players enter the subway in the demo. These little in-jokes and Easter eggs should entertain fans once they sink their teeth into the remake.

Dodging will be more vital than ever before

Game Informer's video (featured below) highlights the dodge move, which has been reworked from the original. It now gives a Bayonetta-like window where time slows down, giving Jill a chance to shoot and fend off whatever enemy is being dodged. Game Informer's Ben Reeves called the move "easier to pull off" than it was previously, so it will be a lot more useful this time around when it comes to more hectic encounters.

The game is more action-heavy

The remake also appears to be more action-heavy than the Resident Evil 2 remake, with many of the previews noting that things can get a little more intense than they ever did in the original. Nemesis is super aggressive and won't give players a moment to breathe until they reach a new cutscene or significant story point in the world. He might be slow, but the enemy is powerful and casually destroyed entire walls just to attack Jill.

The Inverse Analysis

Resident Evil 3 looks great, though I have concerns that the series may slowly be drifting back to its action-heavy DNA that turned people off from Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6. Most previews note that there were more zombies, red barrels, and intense encounters in this snippet of the Resident Evil 3 remake, and the dodge move has clearly been reworked into something more gamey in a way that leans more towards action.

Resident Evil 2 struck a nice balance between action game and thrilling horror game, and the only thing that worries me about Resident Evil 3 is that the action could become a bit too bombastic and cartoonish for the game's own good. This remake has large shoes to fill following the amazing and critically acclaimed Resident Evil 2 remake, so it will be interesting to see if Resident Evil 3 can reach that same pedigree.