Beloved tactical shooter series Rainbow Six is headed to mobile platforms in an all-new competitive experience. Aptly titled Rainbow Six Mobile, this upcoming PvP shooter is not a portable version of Siege, but rather, a new game built from the ground up for mobile devices. Ubisoft created a brand new team to work on this project, meaning the staff in charge of Siege will continue to work on that game independently from the Mobile team. So when does the new game launch and what can you expect from it? Here’s everything we know about Rainbow Six Mobile.

When is the Rainbow Six Mobile release window?

On April 5, Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Mobile, a new entry in the tactical shooter series. Sadly, the developer did not reveal a release date, but considering players will be able to participate in a closed alpha this spring, the project likely isn’t too far off from being completed. Our guess is that it will be available in the fall of 2022, or possibly in early 2023.

Is there a Rainbow Six Mobile trailer?

The announcement trailer shows Rainbow Six Mobile in action.

The first trailer for the game debuted on April 5, 2022, and shows off in-engine cinematics and early alpha gameplay footage. Overall, it gives a general sense of what the final product will look like, without giving too much away. Based on the footage, it looks a lot like Siege, but with a few differences, particularly in the visual fidelity. (It is running on a mobile device, after all.)

What is Rainbow Six Mobile gameplay like?

Mobile will play similarly to Siege but is built from the ground up with iOS and Android devices in mind. Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Mobile will play a lot like Siege, with 5v5 matches featuring attackers and defenders. Players may be pleased to know that Siege Operators, maps, and general gameplay mechanics will be implemented in the mobile edition. The game will include “an entirely new gameplay control system developed specifically for mobile and extensive optimization of the UI and in-game visual presentation,” the Rainbow Six Mobile developer said in an announcement blog post.

Operators will also have access to different weapon attachments and perks, and Ubisoft encourages players to take part in events to rack up various customization options.

In addition, the game will be free-to-play, though it will feature microtransactions that give players access to cosmetics.

Who are the Rainbow Six Mobile Operators?

Operators are at the heart of Rainbow Six Siege and they’ll be making their return in Mobile. So far, 10 Operators have been confirmed, though, we’ll likely get more as the game evolves.

These are the confirmed Operators:

Ash

Sledge

Twitch

Thermite

Hibana

Caveira

Bandit

Smoke

Valkyrie

Mute

What are the Rainbow Six Mobile platforms?

Rainbow Six Mobile will launch for iOS and Android devices, and is intended to serve as a supplementary game to Siege, rather than a replacement.

“Our goal is not to have you stop playing on PC or console and switch to mobile,” Ubisoft said. “Since we can’t carry our monitors with us everywhere, Rainbow Six Mobile will give you the opportunity to play the game you love in short, accessible bursts, while also enabling millions of new players to get the R6 experience.”

We’ve also got our fingers crossed for a Switch version of Rainbow Six Mobile, though Ubisoft hasn’t said anything pertaining to Nintendo’s handheld hybrid.

How does the Rainbow Six Mobile closed alpha work?

You can register for the closed alpha for an opportunity at playing an early build. Ubisoft

Players are able to register for the closed alpha, which will go live in the spring of 2022 at an unspecified date. Although registering doesn’t guarantee a spot to participate in the alpha, it’s recommended to sign up if you’re interested. The closed alpha will give players a chance to test out gameplay features and online server capacity, which will, in turn, help make the final version better. Ubisoft says more details about the alpha will be revealed in the coming weeks.