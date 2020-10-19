You only have a few days to get the decade’s best fantasy RPG for only $5

October always brings in new horror games and discounts on classic spooky titles. But Sony is using the Halloween season to slash prices across the PlayStation 4 Store. So in some cases, gamers can get their hands on this past decade's best games for the cheapest-ever prices.

The company's Halloween Sale offers more than 100 heavy-hitting franchises from recent years and recent blockbuster releases, like Death Stranding and Doom Eternal. This gives gamers a unique opportunity to catch up on releases they haven't had a chance to play through yet without having to drain their wallets. That includes getting access to the decade's most influential role-playing games for the cost of a sandwich.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is available for $4.99 on the PS4 store until November 3, 2020 at 2:59 a.m. Eastern . The 2014 action RPG is normally priced at $39.99 but is going for a fraction of its retail cost for the rest of October.

BioWare's high-fantasy adventure was considered to be the best game released in 2014 by a number of gaming publications that were awed by its vast scope, multiple conclusions based on the player's decisions, a high-detailed character creation menu, and dynamic combat experiences based on what class gamers chose to play.

Inquisition kicks off a year after the events of Dragon Age II when the continent of Thedas is in utter disarray. Multiple feuding factions threaten what could be an all-out war that could ravage Dragon Age's world. Following a catastrophic event, players take on the role of their custom-made hero who has the fate of Thedas in their hands.

Choose your party wisely with a mix of heavy-hitters and spell casters to take on any foe that stands in your way in 'Dragon Age: Inquisition.' BioWare

As you work towards unifying factions or manipulating them to your own ends, players' main point of reference will be their Power and Influence resources.

Every small action can cause players to build or lose rapport with factions and characters, which makes even more inconsequential missions feel more weighty than they may have felt in previous titles. These take Inquisition from being just another party-controlling RPG to one where each action you take is an inch, foot, or mile towards your ultimate goal.

Completing main objectives isn't even half the fun of Inquisition. The title's main plot is estimated to be around 47 hours long, but the numerous array of side quests, hidden encounters, and secret missions can keep gamers occupied for up to 127 hours.

Each of the 'Dragon Age: Inquisition's regions hold their own dangers and mysteries. BioWare

Inquisition's enormous map out scales even that of Bethesda's seminal RPG Skyrim.

Its 13 district regions give players a diverse set of biomes, creatures, and side characters without overwhelming players with their size. Each area is an intricate balance between passage ways and open areas that let players naturally progress without the fear of getting lost. And that's to say nothing of the many personal relationships, romantic or otherwise, that the player is able to forge with members of their party.

So if you haven't had a chance to explore Thedas yet, then now is your chance to set off. There's still plenty of time before the release of Dragon Age 4 after all.