PS5 restocks have grinded to a halt. While the situation seemed like it was turning around back in February and March, we’re currently in a console drought. That’s thanks in no small part to the current semi-conductor shortage plaguing the tech industry.

If you’re hoping to snag a PS5 this week, there’s hope on the horizon. There’s a lot of speculation about a big restock happening sometime this week, which could briefly turn the tides. Here’s the big retailer to watch if you want a fighting chance at getting a PS5 this week.

PS5 Restock Update

This week, you’re going to want to keep an eye on Target . According to YouTuber and console stock tracker Jake Randall, the retailer is expected to have a big update sometime this week.

“I know today was disappointing for restocks,” Randall tweets, “but I can confirm that Target has received stock in their distribution centers and they will start shipping out this weekend to the stores!”

That theory does have some legs. Target has been pretty consistent with its restocks in 2021 and it hasn’t had one since March 25. Usually only a few weeks go by without new stock, so this week is pretty in line with its history. Judging by previous restocks, you can expect the retailer to put consoles up sometime in the morning, Eastern time. It’s most recent refreshes happened at around 8 a.m. Eastern . Make sure to keep an eye on Target’s social channels and PS5 hub page.

If you miss the potential Target restock, don’t fret too much. Sony is still selling out systems through its own Sony Direct queue pretty consistently. It got a refresh last week, so there’s always a good chance there could be another on the way. Keep a close eye on the pages for both the standard and digital editions if you want to find one. The queues tend to open later in the afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Popfindr, Octoshop, and other retail tools

If you want to make your life even easier, we recommend setting up tracking. This will help you make sure you don’t miss when that restock actually occurs. If you’re looking for good options, OctoShop is an excellent Google Chrome extension that will notify you as soon as restocks become available at your retailer of choice. Download it, enter the retailers you want it to scan, and wait for a PS5 restock.