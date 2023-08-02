PS5 Consoles Are Finally on Sale — No Annoying Bundle Required

Since the PS5’s release in 2020, the only sales on Sony’s spiffy new console have come in the form of bundles that have shaved a few dollars off (such as the God of Wår Ragnarok bundle that launched in 2022).

But now, the PS5 system has finally received a standalone sale in the United States (and UK), nearly three years after its initial release. While the discount isn’t massive, it may be enough for some consumers who’ve been on the fence about diving in.

The PS5 has finally become readily available in stores, which has not been the case for the majority of the system’s lifecycle thus far. Supply constraints caused them to be difficult to find, even two years after the system’s launch.

Currently, only a couple of retailers are offering a standalone PS5 at a discount, but it’s likely more merchants will follow suit shortly. Below, we’ll list the retailers currently carrying PS5s at a discount.

GameStop

GameStop is currently the only retailer with discounted PS5s in stock. Sony

GameStop is a great option currently, as the retailer is selling both versions of the PS5: The Standard version, and the Digital edition without a disc drive.

It’s important to note that the prices above are for non-Pro members. GameStop’s Pro membership actually saves you an additional 5 percent when purchasing a PS5, so it’s possible to get the system for even less. Keep in mind, it does cost $25 per year for the Pro membership.

These systems are available to pick up in-store or order online.

Monoprice

It’s possible more retailers will begin selling discounted PS5 systems. Sony

In the US, Monoprice had the Standard Edition PS5 available for $50 off — which is actually $10 less than the cost at GameStop — but it sold out. It’s possible the retailer will restock the system shortly, so it’s best to keep checking the link below.

PS5 Standard Edition: $450

Interestingly, Monoprice doesn’t seem to offer the Digital Edition PS5 on its website at all.

Other retailers

Oftentimes, various retailers will all offer the same sale prices to compete with one another. Currently, only GameStop has discounted PS5s in stock, but it’s possible Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy may follow suit. We will update this article if any additional retailers have discounted PS5s in stock, but for now, GameStop is your best bet.

It’s also unclear how long the discounted PS5s will be available, so it’s recommended to grab one soon, just in case (especially since they’re likely to sell out fast).

The PS5 is available now.