Suspicious Spider-Man 2 PS5 leak teases release date, plot, map, and more

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 has cemented itself as the greatest Spidey game of all-time. The 2018 title was such a success that Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired its developer Insomniac Games in August 2019, all but confirming a sequel on the PS5. Now, an alleged leak has emerged that claims to reveal the Spider-Man 2 release date, new gameplay features, and key plot points. Is all of this too good to be true?

On Thursday, redditor u/UtopianThrowaway90 posted a massive list of what they claim are Spider-Man 2 details they learned from an anonymous source familiar with the matter. It’s impossible to verify these types of claims, especially when the Reddit account in question was seemingly created to specifically post the game information. What they claim, however, does closely resemble a batch of leaks about the game from February.

Keep in mind that neither Sony nor Insomniac have officially confirmed any sort of release window for Spider-Man 2, but considering it sold more than 13.2 million copies worldwide, it's a no-brainer. The original Spider-Man perfectly set itself up for a sequel, so it’s not a matter of if but when Spider-Man 2 will hit shelves.

The complete list of alleged leaks posted on Reddit. u/UtopianThrowaway90

When is the Spider-Man 2 PS5 release date?

UtopianThrowaway90 claims that Spider-Man 2 will release during the 2021 holiday season “probably in September like PS4 Spider-Man was.” They went on to say that Sony will reveal the title “this summer,” which is identical to what a different Reddit user allegedly leaked in January.

That means Spider-Man 2 won’t be a PS5 launch title. Even then, a 2021 release date seems a bit ambitious. The first took Insomniac roughly four years to create with development beginning in 2014. That means fans of the game might need to wait at least a few years more before we even hear about the sequel unless development on the sequel started even before the first was released.

Now that the developer is a part of Sony, the company could give them access to more funds, staff, and technology that could speed up the development process and make a late-2021 release date possible.

Web swinging on 'Spider-Man 2' could be even more satisfying than in the original. Insomniac Games / SIE

What will the Spider-Man 2 PS5 gameplay be like?

Spider-Man for the PS4 lets players swing around Manhattan only, but UtopianThrowaway90 says that the sequel will expand into two new massive areas of New York City: Brooklyn and Queens.

The alleged leaker also claimed that the game’s web system is getting more fluid to also become more intricate. It’ll start with a feature they called “Web-Chain,” which they state will let Spidey immediately zip to another ledge. This will be complemented with a variety of unique swinging animations that will make traversing NYC feel less repetitive.

“They have like 2 animators devoted completely and solely to the web release animations throughout the entire development cycle,” wrote UtopianThrowaway90.

To top it off, the developers are supposed to be creating three types of swinging modes so players can customize their experience to who they’d like to play. These could include: “Realistic, Arcade, and Hybrid” modes. Realistic will be the most difficult of the bunch with no assistance, Arcade will be the easiest, and Hybrid will be exactly how it was in the PS4 game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man spoilers ahead.

Miles Morales will almost certainly make a comeback in 'Spider-Man 2' but this time with his own Spidey powers. Insomniac Games / SIE

What will the Spider-Man 2 Story be like?

UtopianThrowaway90 posted a few plot details, some that were obvious based on how the original game ended and other reveals that are unconfirmed, but any Spidey fan would be hyped for.

To start, they say Spider-Man 2 will kick-off about five or six months after the original and take place in the winter. Peter is still mourning the death of Aunt May and he lives with MJ, but she won’t be a big part of the game’s “first act.”

Miles Morales is also supposed to make a return, but this time as a playable character with his own Spidey powers. This was widely anticipated since the previous game ends with Miles showing Peter Parker his new arachnid-themed abilities, however, UtopianThrowaway90 states that Insomniac isn’t sure if they’ll let gamers roam the city with Miles just yet.

“Miles is playable in sections of the game,” they say. “They're still unsure whether to let the player free roam as him but it isn't being thrown out completely just yet.”

Finally, just like the original game, there will allegedly be a flurry of new villains to battle as the story progresses. These include Harry Osborn who becomes Venom, which is pretty evident since the original title left off with him in critical condition and his father, Harry Obsorn, places him inside of a stasis tank with a black goo that looked like the Venom Symbiote.

There might be plenty of unexpected baddies to fight against too, like mutants spawned by Oscorp’s cloning experiments, Carnage, or Mysterio. So brush up on your web-swinging. You’re going to need it if this squad of evil-doers actually do make it into Spider-Man 2 on the PS5.