Everything we know about Sony’s modular DualSense Edge controller for PS5

Sony has announced a new PlayStation 5 controller called the DualSense Edge. This fully customizable version of the DualSense is the PS5’s equivalent of an Xbox Elite controller, offering a slew of options like swappable stick caps, mappable back buttons, and custom profiles. This new device will no doubt improve the performance of competitive PS5 gamers, and for many players, its announcement during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 was a welcome surprise. Here’s what you need to know about the PS5 DualSense Edge controller, including details about its features, possible release window, and expected price.

When is the PS5 DualSense Edge controller release window?

Sony has yet to announce a release date for the PS5 DualSense Edge controller. As part of a PlayStation Blog post, the company said it would announce more about the controller in the months ahead. It would definitely be smart to get this controller out by the holiday season of 2022, but it’s unclear if that will happen.

What are the PS5 DualSense Edge controller features?

The PS5 DualSense Edge controller has two sets of swappable back buttons, which will come in handy while playing competitive shooters. Sony

Much like the Xbox Elite controller, the PS5 DualSense Edge is highly customizable, with adjustable controls, stick caps, back buttons, and even the ability to save control profiles. It’ll include a USB-C charge cable and a carrying case.

Control customization

The PS5 DualSense Edge controller gives players the ability to remap buttons, and customize stick sensitivity and drift, with adjustable trigger settings, as well. Specifically, you can control trigger sensitivity, which will no doubt come in handy while playing competitive shooters.

It will include three different stick caps: Standard, high dome, and low dome, giving users plenty of ways to play exactly how they want. And the PS5 DualSense Edge controller is further enhanced by its two sets of back buttons that can be mapped to any button input.

Sony will also offer different stick module replacements, though these will be sold separately.

Profiles

To make it easier to play various games with different control schemes, the PS5 DualSense Edge controller offers profiles — with the ability to switch between them on the fly. This means you’ll get to spend more time gaming and less time tinkering with your controls.

Is there a PS5 DualSense Edge controller trailer?

There is! This was the trailer shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. It’s only around 36 seconds, but it does give us a good look at the controller’s design.

What is the PS5 DualSense Edge controller price?

The PS5 DualSense Edge controller resembles the standard DualSense in terms of design. Sony

Unfortunately, Sony has yet to reveal how much the PS5 DualSense Edge controller will cost. The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 costs around $180, so it’s possible the DualSense Edge will match that price. Sony says it’ll reveal more about pricing at a later date.