Everything we know about Professor Layton and The New World of Steam

Every puzzle has an answer. That’s what Professor Herschel Layton says, at least. The beloved puzzle-solving Professor Layton series features the quirky and curious academic of the same name, solving various cases . Nintendo hadn’t touched the IP since Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy back in 2017.

That’s all about to change, with the announcement of a new game for the Nintendo Switch until the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. The latest Direct didn’t leave us with much information, but it’s something. Here’s what we know so far about the new Professor Layton game, Professor Layton and The New World of Steam.

Does Professor Layton and The New World of Steam have a release date?

Professor Layton and The New World of steam was only recently announced on February 8, and does not have a release window yet. The listing on the official Nintendo website just says “releasing in TBD,” which doesn’t help much.

Does Professor Layton and The New World of Steam have a trailer?

Yes, the Professor Layton and The New World of Steam reveal trailer was featured on the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. Unfortunately, it doesn’t hint at much besides the possible setting and one of the characters for the game.

The last Professor Layton game starred the professor’s daughter rather than the titular character himself. However, because Professor Layton appears in his fully rendered, top hat-wearing glory in the trailer, it’s likely that he will appear in the game. No other characters were revealed in the trailer.

The subtitle “new world of steam” hints at a setting that’s different from the usual steampunk setting. The trailer features a steamy, industrialized city with smoky chambers and clunky machines before it zooms out to reveal Professor Layton.

The Professor Layton games often take place in London, so it could be there. We can’t even take the trailer at full face value, though, considering it’s “not actual” gameplay footage.

What are the platforms for Professor Layton and The New World of Steam?

The panned out image of the Professor Layton and The New World of steam setting from the trailer. Nintendo

Professor Layton and The New World of Steam is coming to Nintendo Switch. No other platforms have been announced at this time.

The Professor Layton series has historically been a Nintendo console exclusive from the DS era onward. A few of the games were also released on mobile devices, but not another console like PlayStation or Xbox. We wouldn’t count on this one breaking the mold.

Professor Layton and The New World of Steam is currently in development.