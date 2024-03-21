It’s been 20 years since Princess Peach’s last solo game, but she’s finally ready for her next starring role. Princess Peach: Showtime! is a unique Nintendo game that gives Peach a whole new set of powers, letting her transform to save the day with the power of the theater.

Princess Peach: Showtime! was first revealed at a Nintendo Direct in late 2023, and Nintendo fans have been eager to get their hands on Peach’s new adventure ever since. With the curtain about to rise, here’s everything you need to know about the Princess Peach: Showtime! launch.

Princess Peach: Showtime! Release Date

Princess Peach: Showtime! will make its debut on March 22.

Princess Peach: Showtime! Release Time

Princess Peach unlocks new powers by changing into 10 different forms in Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo

Nintendo hasn’t specified an exact release time, but major Switch titles like Princess Peach: Showtime! that launch with both physical and digital editions usually unlock at 9 p.m. Pacific the day before release. That means it will hit the eShop around midnight for anyone on the East Coast, but West Coast players may be able to sneak in a few hours earlier.

If it’s not available by then, the game should unlock at midnight Pacific on release day, as is the case with some third-party games.

Princess Peach: Showtime! File Size

Princess Peach: Showtime! won’t take too much space on your Switch. Its file size clocks in at just 4.6 GB, making it a bit smaller than Super Mario Odyssey, but surprisingly heftier than Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Still, it shouldn’t be hard to make room to download it, even if your Switch’s storage is already packed with games.

Peach sets out to save Sparkle Theater in her latest solo adventure. Nintendo

Princess Peach: Showtime! Pre-Orders and Pre-Load

Princess Peach: Showtime! is available for pre-order. You can get a digital edition from the Switch eShop right now, and the game will be available to preload if you do. Its small file size means that it won’t take too long to download even if you wait for it, though.

If you’d rather go the physical route, you can pre-order Princess Peach: Showtime! from retailers, but not from the eShop. There are no pre-order bonuses included for ordering directly from Nintendo, but some retailers are offering their own incentives. In the US, pre-orders of Princess Peach: Showtime! from Walmart include a pack of two hair scrunchies. So if you decide to go digital or wait for release, you’re not missing out on much

Princess Peach: Showtime! Demo

Gameplay in Princess Peach: Showtime! ranges from platforming to inventive minigames. Nintendo

For anyone who wants to play a little bit of Princess Peach: Showtime! as soon as possible, there is a demo available for the game. Launched earlier in March, the demo is a short but sweet taste of what’s to come in the full release. It includes two full levels from the first part of the game, but it’s quite short and should only take around half an hour to complete. Demo progress doesn’t carry over to the full game, but given how little of it is actually playable in the demo, replaying it when the game comes out doesn’t come with much of a time commitment.

In the demo, you’ll be able to try the first Swordfighter Peach level and the first Patissiere Peach level. This gives you a nice look at the game’s simple sidescrolling combat as the Swordfighter, and its fun baking minigame as the Patissiere.

Princess Peach: Showtime! launches on March 22 on Nintendo Switch.