Early adopters of Pokémon Unite got Zeraora as a short-term free reward, and now you have another chance to add it to your roster. The Pokémon Sun and Moon Mythical Pokémon is one of the most powerful characters in Pokémon Unite. After almost a month off the market, the September 22 update for the free-to-play MOBA introduces a new way for players to unlock Zeraora’s Unite License.

Here’s how to do it.

How to get Zeraora in Pokémon Unite

Previously, players had to unlock Zeraora by redeeming a launch bonus within the game’s menus before August 31, 2021. Now, the Thunderclap Pokémon must be earned purely through gameplay following Pokémon Unite’s September 22 update.

To see the challenge, navigate to the menu that you can open by clicking on the image of your trainer’s face or pressing the ZL button. From there, choose the “Events” submenu, which is where your Daily Missions also show up. The third open in this submenu is the “Zeraora Mission,” and it tells you how to get Zeraora.

“Dive in and participate in lots of Unite Battles, and you can get the Unite license for Zeraora!” the mission’s description says. “ Win 32 battles and obtain the Unite license for Zeraora.”

The Zeraora mission in Pokémon Unite. The Pokémon Company

The Zeraora Mission in the event tab will track how many matches out of 32 you have won. Players will also gain a couple of other rewards as they work toward Zeraora. Players obtain 100 Aeos tickets at two wins, 450 Aeos coins at eight wins, and 50 item enhancers at 16 wins.

If you already own Zeraora’s Unite license, you will get 6,000 Aeos coins upon unlocking it instead.

If you only play 10-minute ranked battles and win every match, it will take over five and a half hours to unlock Zeraora. Thankfully, the shorter Quick matches also apply to this goal, so you can focus on playing those to speed the process up. Still, you probably won’t win every match, so this will take a while.

While most missions in Pokémon Unite have some sort of timed element to them, the Zeraora mission currently does not. While you don’t need to focus on this mission if you already have Zeraora, it’s worth occasionally checking this mission if you do win matches a lot.

Zeraora deals a lot of damage very fast and can be quite dangerous in the right hands. As such, it’s worth getting this Pokémon while you can, even if you don’t plan to choose them right away.

Pokémon Unite is available now for Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.