Everything you need to know about Blastoise in Pokémon Unite

Blastoise is always the runner-up. Since the early days of playground-based Pokémon games, Charizard has led the charge as the most popular ‘mon, but Blastoise is never far behind the lizard dragon. Similarly, Pokémon Unite debuted with Charizard on the MOBA’s roster, but Blastoise will be joining the roster in the imminent future. The critter was previously available in the Pokémon Unite beta.

Here’s everything we know about Blastoise in Pokémon Unite.

When is the Pokémon Unite Blastoise release date?

An exact release date is unclear currently. Perhaps we can count on seeing Blastoise shortly after Zeraora stops being free later this month.

Blastoise was previously mentioned on June 17 in the same tweet as Gardevoir regarding Pokémon that wouldn’t be available ahead of the official release. Gardevoir was made available a month later on July 27. Perhaps this suggests we can expect one Pokémon addition per month.

With that in mind, maybe Blastoise will be added to Pokémon Unite around August 30.

Is there a trailer for Blastoise in Pokémon Unite?

No, there isn’t yet a trailer for Blastoise available, but you can currently watch gameplay of Blastoise from the Pokémon Unite beta. Keep in mind that it’s possible that their moveset has changed since the beta.

What moves does Blastoise have in Pokémon Unite?

Assuming little has changed since the beta, Blastoise’s moveset should remain fairly consistent with what it was previously. Perhaps the damage dealt will change, but likely nothing else.

Basic attack

Long-range basic attacks.

Passive ability

Blastoise’s Passive ability is Torrent. When at half health, or less, they’ll have increased Attack and Special Attack damage.

Level 1 or 3 techniques

You can choose which one you want at either level one or three.

Water Gun (Ranged): Attacks using a shot of water, decreasing opposing Pokémon movement speed for a short time. Also shoves opposing Pokémon and leaves them unable to act after they are shoved the maximum distance.

Skull Bash (Dash): Fiercely rams an opposing Pokémon, stunning it briefly.

Level 5 techniques

When you reach level 5, you’ll be able to select one of two moves for Blastoise.

Hydro Pump (Ranged): Shoots a fierce stream of water which knocks back opponents hits. Enemy Pokémon who are knocked back the furthest are stunned.

Water Spout (Area): Spouts water towards the designated location, decreasing the movement speed of opposing Pokémon in the area of effect for a short time.

Level 7 techniques

When you reach level 7, you’ll be able to select one of two moves for Blastoise.

Surf (Dash): The user charges forward on a wave, shoving and stunning opposing Pokémon.

Rapid Spin (Buff): Retracts into its shell and spins while strengthening basic attacks and spraying moves.

Unite Move

This is Blastoise’s ultimate skill.

Hydro Typhoon (Melee): Spouts water to attack while spinning and throws opposing Pokémon in a large area. The user is shielded while using this move.

What is Blastoise’s role in Pokémon Unite?

Pokémon Unite features distinct classes for each playable Pokémon like All-Rounder, Attacker, Support, and Defender. A Pokémon’s role determines what activities they should perform during a match.

Blastoise is currently believed to be a Defender, which basically means they can take a lot of hits and will draw attention from enemies. It’s a role usually referred to as a Tank in other games.

What Holowear does Blastoise have in Pokémon Unite?

Blastoise’s Holowear in Pokémon Unite. Nintendo

The Holowear that will be available for Blastoise once they’re available is currently unknown. One data-mine by the Twitter user SciresM suggests that Blastoise will have a sexy poker grandpa-esque outfit available at some point. It’s complete with what appears to be a Panama hat.