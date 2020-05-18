How to catch Gigantamax Eevee in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s addition of Max Raid Battles and Pokémon Dens have extended the game’s lifetime indefinitely. Players come back each month to capture a new Gigagantmax Pokémon, which are often troublesome to find in the base game. The latest event in May 2020 brings Gigantamax Eevee out of exclusivity. The ‘mon was originally only obtainable for those who played Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee, but now anybody can catch everyone's favorite floof.

This week, let’s gather around a local Pokémon Den to capture Gigantamax Eevee.

How good is Eevee?

Eevee is a simple first-generation Pokémon and number 133 in the original Pokédex. They’re the starting point for several legitimately amazing Pokémon evolutions. Eevee’s Fairy evolution, Sylveon is widely used in Pokémon’s competitive scene, as is their Dark evolution, Umbreon –– their other evolutions aren’t far behind. Eevee’s evolutionary popularity has led to a new form being introduced in most Pokémon generations and tons of merch based on the many iterations. Conversely, a regular Eevee is a bit lackluster.

Eevee is a Normal-type Pokémon that lacks the utility of its evolutions. They have a stat total of 325, which is 200 points lower than the 525 base stat standard among the “Eeveelutions.” When you Giantamax Eevee, their stats don’t improve by much either. Although, they do gain a large mane and the move G-Max Cuddle, which makes every Pokémon of the opposite gender infatuated with Eevee when used. Even this move isn’t enough to make Giantamax Eevee a viable competitive Pokémon. A Giantamax-capable Eevee is also unable to evolve, rendering all evolutionary boosts null.

Eevee smiles. Save them. Nintendo

Catching a Gigantamax Eevee will likely be more of a Pokédex trophy to complete Pokémon Home, rather than an asset to your team. If you still want to give Eevee a go on your team, there are a few moves that will at least stop them from being a total anchor.

Teach your new Eevee Baton Pass (Learned at level 35), Last Resort (Learned at level 55), Protect (TM25), and Iron Tail (TR31). With those moves, they at least won’t be a total buzzkill.

Gigantamax Eevee release and end dates

Gigantamax Eevee will only be available within Max Raid Battles from Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern to Monday, May 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

How to add Gigantamax Eevee to your Pokémon Den rotation

Before you can begin your hunt for the Evolution Pokémon in earnest, you have to add the event to your game. Open your main menu by clicking the X button then head to the Mystery Gift option. Once there, select “Get the Wild Area News.” Doing so will update your game to include Gigantamax Eevee as a possible spawn within the Wild Area.

How to find Gigantamax Eevee

Having activated the Wild News, Gigantamax Eevee will now be randomly available within active Pokémon Dens emitting red or purple lights. Luckily, if you run into an event pool of Gigantamax Pokémon, they will always be Eevee. According to Serebii, there’s currently almost only Eevee spawning in Sword and Shield right now.

Eevee jumps for joy. Nintendo

If you’re having trouble finding a shiny one, try using the Pokémon Raid Exploit to force one into existence.

Battling Gigantamax Eevee

Before confronting the Evolution Pokémon with a massive mane, make sure to strengthen your favorite Fighting-type Pokémon, as it’ll have double effectiveness against Eevee.

Now it’s up to you to put your best foot forward and defeat the behemoth! Return on May 25 to capture Gigantamax Meowth, who was previously exclusive to players that picked up Sword and Shield before January 15, 2020, now it’s fair game for all. That’s right!