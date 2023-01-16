The Pokémon Company has much more in store for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including a new Tera Raid event, due out in February 2023. The new Tera Raid focuses on the Fairy-Type Tandemaus, the perfect Pokémon for the holiday of love. Of course, completing Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet is no easy task, so you’ll need to come prepared. But when does the Tandemaus Tera Raid begin, and which Pokémon are best suited for completing it? Here’s what you need to know.

What are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Tera Raids are limited-time, MMO-like battles that pit you against powerful Pokémon. Nintendo

Tera Raid events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mirror large-scale battles in MMO games. Many of these raids appear for a limited time and offer special versions of Pokémon you might be familiar with. Defeating the Pokémon will allow you to catch it, while also granting you other handy rewards in the process.

To begin a Tera Raid, look around for a large glowing crystal throughout the world. Interacting with the crystal will allow you to select your Pokémon roster, and you can even bring a friend to assist you online.

When are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tandemaus Tera Raid dates and times?

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tandemaus Tera Raid begins on February 12, 2023, at 7 p.m. Eastern and ends on February 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. Eastern. This gives players three days to take down the powerful Tandemaus, which should be plenty of time.

What is special about the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Tandemaus?

You can catch a Normal-Type Tandemaus in the wild, but they’re hard to find. Nintendo

While Tandemaus is catchable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the version available in the wild is tough to find. It’s also a Normal-Type, as opposed to the Tera Raid Fary-Type. So, participating in the Raid and defeating Tandemaus is an effective way of getting your hands on the Pokémon, without having to search for it in between hubs.

To complete the Tandemaus Tera Raid, it’s recommended to bring Poison or Steel Pokémon along. This is because Fairy-Types are weak to Poison and Steel. When it comes to Poison-Types, we advise bringing Iron Moth, Toxtricity, or Glimmora, and in terms of Steel-Types, Iron Treads, Gholdengo, and Magnezone are good options. Revavroom is ideal, as well, since it’s a Steel/Poison-Type.