Cinderace stars in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's next Tera Raid — what to know

The Pokémon Company continues its promise to bring even more special additions to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with Cinderace, the fully evolved form of Galar region starter Scorbunny. As reported by Serebii, the game will feature a Fighting Tera Type Cinderace in a limited-time Tera Raid similar to Eevee and Charizard before it. Thankfully, if you’re too busy to catch it before the end of the year, it will have another run soon after the start of 2023.

There’s no other way to capture Cinderace in Scarlet and Violet, so this is a must-watch event for trainers looking to complete their Pokédex. Here’s exactly when you can participate in the Cinderace Tera Raid event.

What are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Tera Raid Battles let you battle ‘mons with your friends. The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet raids have a similar concept to MMO raids. A team of trainers takes on a powerful Pokémon in hopes of capturing it and cashing in on additional rewards. So long as you beat the boss, everyone in your group will have the opportunity to catch said Pokémon.

Tera Raids are similar to the raids from Pokémon Sword and Shield, except they feature a Pokémon with a unique Tera Type. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Tera Types are alternate types that the Pokémon can transform into using the Paldea region’s Terastal phenomenon. Each Tera Raid also has a star rating to indicate how difficult the boss will be to defeat.

Even without a limited-time event, players can start raid battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with the large glowing crystals in its overworld. They often appear on the map as colored dots corresponding to the type of Pokémon that could be caught during the raid. You can interact with the crystal to see the rewards for the raid and invite friends to challenge the raid boss.

When are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Cinderace Tera Raid dates and times?

The Cinderace 7-Star Tera Raid event will run twice. The first run will happen before the end of the year and the second will take place afterward. These are the exact times for both rounds:

Round 1

Start: December 29 at 7 p.m. Eastern

December 29 at 7 p.m. Eastern End: December 31 at 7 p.m. Eastern

Round 2

Start: January 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern

January 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern End: January 14 at 7 p.m. Eastern

What is special about the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Cinderace?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet doesn’t have Cinderace and its pre-evolved forms in the wild, so this is the only way to catch it. You currently can’t trade them from Pokémon Sword and Shield. The Fighting Tera Type is also worth noting because Cinderace is a Fire Type and typically wouldn’t have that as a typing.

Cinderace also stands out as an objectively strong Pokémon because of its high Attack and Speed stats and moveset. This 7-Star Cinderace might also have its signature hidden ability from Sword and Shield, Libero, which would be notable because the ability changes its type to match whatever move it's using.