Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC is all but inevitable — here’s what we know

Two games aren’t enough for Pokémon fans. Even with spinoff entry Pokémon Legends: Arceus and mainline entries Scarlet and Violet both releasing in 2022, Pokémon masters are eager for any updates about future expansions for the latest mainline entries in the long-running monster-catching series from Nintendo. Even with little official word, there are plenty of leaks and rumors that suggest DLC could be coming for Scarlet and Violet sooner than you might expect. here is everything you need to know.

Has Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC been confirmed?

Nintendo and developer Game Freak have yet to officially announce additional DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Leaks and rumors suggest Nintendo is working on DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Nintendo

For the majority of the series lifespan, Pokémon has not been known for having additional content released for games. However, 2019’s Pokémon Sword and Shield broke this trend by releasing two content expansions. While Pokémon Legends: Arceus also came out in 2022, the game has been seen as more of an experiment rather than a mainline entry for the series.

With more than a month having passed since the release of Scarlet and Violet, talk of potential DLC has begun to swell.

What are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC leaks and rumors?

The first potential possibility for Scarlet and Violet DLC is the introduction of Ultra Beasts. These powerful creatures were introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon, with additional Ultra Beasts appearing in the upgraded remakes of the games.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet already include a Beast Ball, designed specifically for capturing Ultra Beasts, as a reward for completing the entire Pokédex. With no current use for the Beast Ball, its inclusion seems to hint that Ultra Beasts will be coming to Scarlet and Violet in an additional expansion.

Another potential for new content is that Scarlet and Violet could expand on Paradox Pokémon. Only accessible in Area Zero after completing the main game and rolling credits, Paradox Pokémon are special ancient and future versions of known Pokémon.

Paradox Pokémon are only available in the end game and leaks suggest more could be coming in DLC. Nintendo

Some leaks have already come out regarding the potential DLC plans for Scarlet and Violet. Prior to the release of Scarlet and Violet, data miners revealed that they had found evidence of a Paradox Suicune and Virizion. While other prominent leakers alleged that these Pokémon were cut from the base game, they still have the potential to show up in DLC.

This is supported by a January 2023 data mine of the game that revealed more information about additional Paradox Pokémon. The data mine uncovered two new listed moves for Pokémon that are not currently usable in game. The first is Hydro Stream, which is theorized to be the signature move of Paradox Suicune. The second is Psyblade, which leakers theorize will be tied to Paradox Virizion.

Area Zero and the Paradox Pokémon are the biggest plot thread left rather loose in the base game, with so much potential in this new type of Pokémon and the time-traveling mystery that they raise.

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s expansions introduced nearly 200 new Pokémon and two new areas to the games. If Scarlet and Violet do receive DLC then it stands to reason that it will also give players a new region to explore and Pokémon to catch.

When could Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC be released?

Based on past DLC schedules, an announcement could be right around the corner. Nintendo

The release of Scarlet and Violet in November of 2022 tracks with the franchise's history of releasing mainline games in November.

Sword and Shield, the only previous games in the franchise to receive DLC, was also released in November. The expansions for Sword and Shield were announced in January of the following year, two months after the base game’s release. If this trend follows Pokémon Scarlet and Violet then Nintendo should announce DLC in the coming month.

The first of the two expansions for Sword and Shield were released in June of 2020, meaning that a summer release would be likely for potential Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC.