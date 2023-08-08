The Pokémon Company had plenty to announce during the August Pokémon Presents event. And while a new mainline Pokémon game wasn’t revealed, there’s lots to be excited about in the coming weeks and months.

One of the biggest reveals was that Mew and Mewtwo are coming to Scarlet and Violet. Players can easily unlock Mew by utilizing a Mystery Gift code, while Mewtwo will be available as part of a seven-star Tera Raid in September. Below, we’ll dive into everything you’ll need to know to unlock these two iconic rivals in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get Mew

From August 8 until September 18 at 11 a.m. Eastern, players can unlock Mew within Pokémon Scarlet or Violet. To unlock Mew, you’ll need to utilize the password “GETY0URMEW” from the Mystery Gift menu. Players will unlock the ability to use Mystery Gift features after playing Pokémon Scarlet or Violet for around an hour or so.

First, make sure you’re connected to the internet with your Nintendo Account.

Press the X button to open up the menu.

Then, navigate to the Poké Portal and pick the Mystery Gift to enter the password.

Keep in mind, you can only use one GETY0URMEW password per save file. There are multiple types of Mews you can get, each with a different Tera Type, Nature, and moveset.

You’ll want to utilize Mew as you journey through Paldea to prepare for the big fight against Mewtwo, which will come in the form of a Tera Raid next month.

Mewtwo Tera Raid Details

a Mewtwo Tera Raid will take place from September 1 to September 17. The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

The Mewtwo Tera Raid will run from September 1 to September 17. As with previous Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids, you’ll need to defeat Mewtwo to catch it. This will surely be a tough challenge, but if you bring Mew with you to the battle, you’ll be rewarded with “something special,” according to The Pokémon Company.

It’s unclear what you get for bringing Mew with you to the fight, but a datamine from July 2023 may hold the answer. Apparently, Mew will get a 50 percent HP boost and a 20 percent stat boost when used in the fight. According to the datamine, a message will appear, stating, “Mew is going to go all out against this formidable opponent!"

Completing the encounter will give players the chance to catch Mewtwo with the Mightiest Mark, indicating this particular battle will be a seven-star Tera Raid.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now for Nintendo Switch.