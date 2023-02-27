Every Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Detail You Need

The latest Pokémon Presents video gave us an extensive look at what’s to come for the franchise, with details about Pokémon Sleep, and even new content coming to Scarlet and Violet. Nintendo and The Pokémon Company revealed new Pokémon coming to Scarlet and Violet, along with a fresh Tera Raid for players to dive into. The latest Tera Raid focuses on two new Pokémon, including Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. But when does the Tera Raid go live, how long does it last, and how do you beat it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Dates and Times

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company surprised the community by shadow-dropping the new Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raids into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

That means Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, which are available across Scarlet and Violet, respectively, are live right now.

They’re set to run until March 12, 2023, at 6:59 p.m. Eastern, giving players a couple of weeks to try and catch the new Pokémon.

How to Get Walking Wake and Iron Leaves

Defeat Walking Wake in Scarlet and Iron Leaves in Violet to catch them in each game. The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

Walking Wake is available in Scarlet while Iron Leaves is featured in Violet. In order to catch these Pokémon, you’ll need to defeat them in the Tera Raid from their respective game — a task far easier said than done.

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Strategies

Walking Wake is a Water/Dragon Type, so it’s best to use Fairy or Grass Types against it. The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

So how do you take these Pokémon down?

Walking Wake is a Water/Dragon Type, meaning it's weak to Grass and Fairy Types. With this in mind, we recommend having Azumarill in your party for maximum effectiveness. Just spam Belly Drum to boost attack power and then use Play Rough to deal Fairy-type damage. You can also utilize other Dragon Types, as well as Ice and Electric Types to take down Walking Wake with ease.

As for Iron Leaves, this is a Grass/Psychic Type, which is weak to Fire and Dark Types. Pokémon such as Houndoom work well, but Iron Leaves is also weak to Ghost and Bug Types like Lokix, Sableye, and Spiritomb, to name a few. Use these Types to make your battle against Iron Leaves go more smoothly.