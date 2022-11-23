Every answer for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet history class exams

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet constantly remind you that your character is a student in school, even if so much of the game takes place during an off-campus research project. The permanent uniform, random encounters with your teachers, and other pieces of the story serve to remind you that perhaps you should be in class. Persona 5 Royal isn’t the only game trying to school its players.

Players can sign up for classes at their own leisure, but they aren’t a requirement by any means. They do come with more rewards than you might realize upfront. One of the most valuable classes, the History Class, even reveals information about the whereabouts of the four legendary shrines.

Here are the answers to the History Class, Midterm, and Final Exam questions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

History Class Answers

Trainers riding on the backs of Koraidon and Miraidon. Nintendo

Q: What rested in the Great Crater?

A: Treasure

Q: How many years ago was it that the Paldean Empire ruled?

A: Two thousand years ago

Q: How long ago was this academy established?

A: 800 years ago

Q: What do you think these tablets were?

A: Wooden planks for writing on

Q: What was the name of the team that first made it to the deepest reaches of the Great Crater?

A: Area Zero Expedition

Q: What is the name of the famous professor who unraveled the Terastal phenomenon mystery?

A: Sada (Scarlet)/Turo (Violet)

History Class Midterm Answers

Koraidon and Miraidon learn abilities like gliding over the course of the game. Nintendo

Q: What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea Region?

A: The Great Crater of Paldea

Q: What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero?

A: Treasure

Q: How many years ago did the Paldean Empire begin to rule this region?

A: Approximately 2,000 years ago

Q: How many years ago was this academy built?

A: 805 years ago

Q: Those seeking __ need look no further than the oranges of Paldea.

A: Knowledge

History Class Final Exam Answers

Arven might be book smart, but he isn’t as talented a trainer as your other upperclassman friend Nemona. Nintendo

Q: What is the area within the Great Crater of Paldea called?

A: Area Zero

Q: How many years ago was this academy founded?

A: 805 years ago

Q: Which of these did not appear in the Paldean fairy tale about the four treasures?

A: A folding fan

Q: Which Area Zero Expedition member wrote the record of the team’s activities?

A: Heath

Q: How many years ago did Professor Sada/Turo invent Tera Orbs?

A: 10 years ago

How do I find the four legendary shrines?

Talk to Professor Raifort after acing all your history classes to learn the lore behind the four legendary shrines and mark them on your map. You still need to find all the stakes to unlock each one, but she brings you ever closer to your journey to catch ‘em all.