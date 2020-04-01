Your ultimate Persona 5 Royal school quiz cheat sheet

More people than ever are playing Persona 5 Royal thanks to its latest ports. It’s a game that largely focuses on improving yourself because of all the social stats you have to juggle. The knowledge stat is just one of these metrics. Opportunities to improve it emerge in different ways, but one of the most straightforward ways to increase your knowledge stat is through the classroom. For every question you get right, your knowledge stat will grow by a point. Additionally, if you perform admirably on exams, it will greatly increase your charm stat and propel you further up the social ladder.

Amongst the wide swath of alterations made for Persona 5 Royal, the class quizzes have been completely overhauled. Even if you aced every exam in the first game, you might not be quite ready for the new challenges available in Royal. Every question is slightly different, and sometimes you'll need to help Ann answer questions as well. Atlus has also added additional questions for Royal's third semester.

You're going to need a bit of help if you want to prove you're too cool for school. We've got all the answers right here. If you're looking for a specific one, press command+F on your computer and enter the date you're stuck on.

Now, let's make you the smartest man at Shujin!

Snoozy school days. Atlus

All April quiz answers in Persona 5 Royal

4/12

Question: Tell me what the Devil’s Dictionary defines as the Hider factor in the progress of the human race.

Answer: Villains

4/19

Q: Between A and B ... which line seems longer ...?

A: They’re the same

4/23

Q: Between music, theater, and chariot racing, which sport did Nero win when he participated in the Olympics?

A: All of them

4/25

Q: What does the phrase “My country right or wrong” mean to convey?

A1: You unquestionably support it

You unquestionably support it A2: You have a duty to correct it

4/27

Q: Do you know the name of the theorem named after this number?

A: Four color theorem

4/30

Q1: First off, the “wunder” part probably means ...?

A1: Wonder

Q2: Next, the “kind” part. That’s probably ...

A2: Child

Q3: Yeah, that’s gotta be it. “Kind” means a child ... or at least a young guy, in your case.

A3: A prodigy

All May quiz and exam answers in Persona 5 Royal

5/7

Q: So what’s the literal translation of the phrase “femme fatale?”

A: Fatal woman

5/10

Q: You know the time period Yoshitsune was active in, don’t you?

A: The Heian period

Day one of exams, 5/11

Q1: What historical figure inspired “favoring the magistrate?”

A1: Minamoto no Yoshitsune

Q2: Yoshitune had a brother, right. Oh, I think his name was ...

A2: Minamoto no Yoritomo

Q3: But they ended up coming into conflict. And in the end when they had to oppose each other ...

A3: Yoritomo won

Q4: That’s probably because people tend to sympathize less with people in power, and sympathize more with ...

A4: The weak

Day two of exams, 5/12

Q1: Which brain function is responsible for the phenomenon of seeing an illusion in this figure?

A1: Cognition

Q2: Which of the following maps can you paint without any adjacent areas being the same color?

A2: Both

Day three of exams, 5/13

Q1: Name that book that defined “male factor” as the chief factor in the progress of the human race.

A1: The Devil’s Dictionary

Q2: What character archetype refers to a mysterious and seductive woman, typically with ulterior motives?

A2: Femme Fatale

Midterm exams over!

5/16

Q: What do we call the phenomenon where believing in a treatment’s power is enough to improve your condition?

A: The Placebo effect

5/19

Q: Which famous artist of the Edo period is said to have moved residence over 100 times?

A: Katsushika Hokusai

5/21

Q: The golden ratio is 1:1.618 but do you know the silver ratio?

A: 1:1.414

5/23

Q1: If we think about what these words have in common, then maybe “syn” means ...

A1: Together

Q2: And “aisthesis,” huh? That’s a little like the word aesthetics. I wonder if it means ...

A2: Senses

Q3: So that means the full word basically means...

A3: Senses coming together

5/26

Q: Do you know which author Leblanc borrowed from?

A: Arthur Conan Doyle

5/31

Q: Do you know which peg-legged, parrot toting historical figure’s appearance became visual shorthand for pirates?

A: John Silver

All June quiz answers in Persona 5 Royal

6/4

Q: What do you think the name for the phenomenon is?

A: The halo effect

6/7

Q: The red king crab is biologically related to the hermit crab. So how is it different from a crab. Do you know?

A: The number of legs

6/8

Q: Where does totalitarianism take things a step further than authoritarianism?

A: Controlling Public Thought

6/13

Q: What color do you think it turns (when washing your hair with copper)

A: Green

6/15

Q: Between paper bills and coins, which one is issued by the government?

A: Coins

6/20

Q: One of these has minor metals in it, right?

A: Smartphone

6/23

Q: Now do you know what this woman’s position was?

A: A pope

6/27

Q: Which of these animals is involved in an English idiom about the weather?

A: Dogs

6/29

Q: What do you think it says on the back of this (Shogi) piece?

A: Gold

All July quiz and exam answers in Persona 5 Royal

7/1

Q: What’s the meaning of the original Chinese phrase that these dumplings’ name came from?

A: Barbarian’s Head

7/4

Q: Two people are responsible for July and August having 31 days. Do you know who those people are?

A: Julius and Augustus

7/7

Q1: So Tanabata’s about gods crossing a starry sky to reunite once every year. It might have something to do with... ?

A1: The Milky Way

Q2: Traditional food

A2: Soumen’s noodles

7/9

Q: Do you know what shape it is?

A: A triangle

7/11

Q1: What is long-term memory, anyway?

A1: Memories that last a long time

Q2: Markus mentioned something about the amount of memories you could store, right? Something like ...

A2: Infinite

Q3: If you have theoretically infinite space for them... Theoretically, you’d be able to retain them for ...

A3: Forever

7/12

Q: Do you know what he did?

A: Thievery

Day one of exams, 7/13

Q1: If angle C is 28 degrees, and angles A and D are 88 degrees, what is the angle of B and E?

A1: 64 degrees

Q2: I think this came up in class. They were invented by the campus’s guy from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, right?

A2: Zhuge Liang

Q3: And they were offering something to quell the river ...

A3: Barbarians’ heads

Q4: This master strategist came up with the baozi to

A4: To offer them instead of heads

Day two of exams, 7/14

Q1: What is the name and genus of this organism?

A1: Red King Crab (Paralithodes)

Q2: What happened when the government issued paper and hard currencies in Japan for the first time?

A2: It caused confusion in the economy

Day three of exams, 7/15

Q1: What is the English equivalent of the Norwegian idiom “raining witches?”

A1: Raining cats and dogs

Q2: Which of the following is another name for spikenard noodles traditionally eaten in Tanabata?

A2: Demon guts

End of finals, time for Summer vacation! Cowabunga!

Summer festival fun! Atlus

All September quiz answers in Persona 5 Royal

9/3

Q: Each hand in this famous statue means something, but ... do you know what the right represents?

A: Prosperity

9/6

Q: Do you know the name of that phenomenon where the second hand looks like it’s stopped moving?

A: Chronostasis

9/14

Q: What does a pawn shop offer that a secondhand shop doesn’t?

A: Money loans for collateral

9/17

Q: What’s one of the supposed origins for the phrase “cat got your tongue?”

A: Cats eating human tongues

9/21

Q: Robot comes from a word in Czech ... but where in Europe is the Czech Republic located?

A: Central Europe

9/24

Q: How many white and black shapes are there respectively on a soccer ball?

A: 20 white, 12 black

9/28

Q1: So "PVS," referring to when you mistakenly think your phone is going off... What's the P?

A1: Phantom

Q2: The next part is the V part. That means it'd be "phantom..." what?

A2: Vibration

Q3: Last is the S. So if we have "phantom vibration" so far...?

A3: Syndrome

9/29

Q: But the fishermen of Nagaragawa are actually civil servants as well. So, tell me which sector they belong to.

A: Imperial Household Agency

Vacation, all I ever wanted! Atlus

All October quiz and exam answers in Persona 5 Royal

10/3

Q: If we use “three watermelons in the sun” to visualize a certain matter’s size against the universe’s, what are the melons?

A: Stars

10/6

Q: Now, do you know who invented this instrument? (Guillotine)

A: Joseph-Ignace Guillotine

10/11

Q: Which name was most commonly ascribed to shape B?

A: Bouba

Day one of exams, 10/17

Q1: Counting both black and white surfaces, how many surfaces are there in total on a soccer ball?

A1: 32 surfaces

Q2: Didn’t the teacher say that the number of colors used to be different? Do you remember?

A2: It used to be one color

Q3: Oh yeah, I remember. I think she said that unlike now, soccer games were broadcast with ...

A3: Black and white picture

Day two of exams, 10/18

Q1: Who conducted executions using this device?

A1: Charles-Henri Sanson

Q2: What is the reason that most people can not become a commercial fisherman of Nagarasawa?

A2: It’s a hereditary profession

Day three of exams, 10/19

Q1: What is the meaning of “robota,” the etymological root of “robot”?

A1: Slave labor

Q2: Which of the following describes the density of the stars in outer space?

A2: 3 bees in all of Europe

10/22

Q: Now, tell me the total count for each column in this magic square.

A: 15

10/24

Q: From a psychological standpoint, what’s a key reason our memories can differ from reality?

A: Memory Bias

All November quiz answers in Persona 5 Royal

11/2

Q: Can you tell me the meaning of the word “wack” in Thieves’ Cant?

A: A share of stolen goods

11/4

Q: Clubs is a club, diamond is a gem, so what does a spade represent?

A: A sword

11/8

Q: Tell me how old you have to be to listen in on a trial?

A: Any age

11/10

Q: Do you know why it’s missing in the character for crow?

A: Crow eyes are hard to see

11/12

Q: I wonder. Do you know why voices sound so different over the phone?

A: Because the voice is synthetic.

11/14

Q: Tell me why that is? (Sun rising over Mt. Fuji)

A: Because of high altitude

11/15

Q: He was to be paraded through the city and punished in a very particular way. How was he punished? (Nezumi Kozo)

A: His head was put on display

11/17

Q: Do you know the name for this graph? Your hint is “snails” ...

A: Cochleoid

All December exam answers in Persona 5 Royal

Day one of exams, 12/20

Q1: Choose the graph which is named after the Chinese yoyo known as a diabolo.

A1: D

Q2: He was a really famous thief in the Edo period, right? How much money did he steal, in the end?

A2: Over one billion yen

Q3: As a result he was sentenced to ...

A3: Having his head displayed

Q4: Criminals, especially famous criminals, were mostly parades around for ...

A4: A performance

Day two of exams, 12/21

Q1: Which suit of cards represents the Holy Grail?

A1: Hearts

Q2: According to Japanese judicial law, what is possible for even an infant to do in court?

A2: Attend

Day three of exams, 12/22

Q1: What country refers to a person who controls politics behind the scenes as a “prime minister in black?”

A1: Japan

Q2: The Japanese word “dokyuu” translates to “massive.” What English word inspired the initial “do” in dokyuu?

A2: Dreadnought

All January quiz answers in Persona 5 Royal

1/11

Q1: What’s this phrase supposed to illustrate about the gods of Shinto?

A1: How numerous they are

Q2: What’s the phrase again? The one about how many gods there are in Shinto?

A2: The Eight Million Gods

1/14

Q: Where do you think the fictional land of “Ihatov” is modeled after?

A: Iwate

1/18

Q: What did the word awful originally mean?

A: Impressive

1/20

Q: Do you know what she’s stepping on?

A: A snake

1/24

Q1: What does that mean when describing a person? (Sweet)

A1: Kind-hearted

Q2: So what kind of connotation would “salty” have in that context?

A2: Negative

Q3: So with all of that in mind, “salty” probably means ...

A3: Resentful

1/27

Q: How far did this study suggest personal happiness can spread?

A: To friends of friends of friends

Persona 5 Royal is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.