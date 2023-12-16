As an intrepid trainer and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, your ultimate goal is to catch every single pocket monster in existence. But the truth is that catching them all isn’t exactly an option. Not only are some Pokémon exclusive to Scarlet or Violet, but others might not be in the current games at all — or only on rare occasions. That’s where trading Pokémon comes in. And if you’re wondering how to trade with your friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to trade with friends in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet

First, you will need to unlock the ability to trade. This is done at the same time you unlock all of the other multiplayer functions once you reach the first Pokémon Center at Los Platos. You’ll just need to approach the center to unlock all online features. However, it’s also worth noting you will need a Nintendo Switch Online Membership to trade with another player.

Once that’s out of the way, here’s a step-by-step guide:

Open the Main Menu Navigate to the “Poké Portal” Select “Link Trade” to trade with friends On the next screen, select “Set Link Code” This will reveal an eight-digit number you can share with a friend You and your friend should both enter the same code Press “+” Select “Begin Searching” Pair up with your friend and start trading!

Selecting a Pokemon to trade is quite easy! An image of the Trading Screen taken in Pokemon Violet and Scarlet

There is also an option to Surprise Trade, which also requires a Nintendo Online Subscription and connects you to a random other player who is also looking to Surprise Trade. If you are looking to get rid of duplicate Pokémon or are just looking for an adventure, you can do this too!