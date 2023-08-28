Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Version Differences, Explained

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are some of 2022’s most popular games, featuring a sprawling open world. The latest mainline entry in the long-running series continues the trend of two different versions. Their main theme involves the passage of time, with Scarlet focusing on the past while Violet focuses on the future. This theme is reflected in the kinds of Pokémon you’ll meet throughout the game.

So which version should you pick? The main differences revolve around what kinds of Pokémon you can encounter, while others are simply cosmetic. Here are some of the key differences between both Scarlet and Violet to help you decide.

Nintendo

Box Legendary

Right off the bat, you can choose which version to buy just based on the mascots. Koraidon is Scarlet’s legendary Pokémon, which embodies a fierce and prehistoric look while walking on all four legs. It is a Dragon and Fighting-type creature that excels at physical attacks.

Violet’s mascot is the streamlined and futuristic Miraidon which comes aesthetically equipped with jet engines! Miraidon is an Electric and Dragon-type Pokémon that is stronger when firing off Special attacks rather than physical ones.

Exclusive Pokémon

Both Scarlet and Violet also have exclusive Pokémon between each other. In addition to normal Pokémon, there are Paradox Pokémon. These are new designs of older Pokémon and represent how Scarlet and Violet are based on time. Scarlet takes some previous Pokémon and gives them a more feral look, while Violet polishes them up to look like robots.

Armarouge is exclusive to Scarlet. Nintendo

Scarlet Exclusive Pokémon:

Drifloon

Drifblim

Oranguru

Stunky

Skuntank

Stonejourner

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Skrelp

Dragalge

Armarouge

Paldean Tauros (Fire/Fighting version)

Scarlet Paradox Pokémon:

Great Tusk (Donphan)

Scream Tail (Jigglybuff)

Brute Bonnet (Amoongus)

Flutter Mane (Misdreavus)

Slither Wing (Volcarona)

Sandy Shocks (Magneton)

Roaring Moon (Salamence)

Ceruledge is exclusive to Violet. Nintendo

Violet Exclusive Pokémon

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Passimian

Gulpin

Swalot

Eiscue

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Dreepy

Drakloak

Dragapult

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Ceruledge

Paldean Tauros (Water/Fighting version)

Violet Paradox Pokémon:

Iron Treads (Donphan)

Iron Bundle (Delibird)

Iron Hands (Hariyama)

Iron Jugulis (Hydreigon)

Iron Moth (Volcorna)

Iron Valiant (Gallade)

Iron Thorns (Tyranitar)

Professors Sada and Turo, respectively. Nintendo

Professor Differences

Depending on your version, you will encounter Professor Sada or Professor Turo at the start of your journey. Professor Sada is the professor in Scarlet, and her outfit is complete with jagged edges with untamed hair befitting of the version’s prehistoric theme. Professor Turo, on the other hand, has a much sleeker appearance in Violet. He sports a clean-cut shave and slicked-back hair.

Which professor you have doesn’t make a huge overall impact on the story, but it’s a nice attention to detail that fits the time travel theme of Scarlet and Violet.

Outfit Differences

Now we’re at the point where the differences between Scarlet and Violet are purely cosmetic. In Pokémon Scarlet, the player character will have a brighter orange outfit while in Violet, they will have a darker blue uniform.

This also extends to Clavell, the director of the academy that the player attends. He dons a bright orange uniform in Scarlet and a dark blue one in Violet. The villain group of the game, Team Star, also matches these colors as well.

The new legendary Pokémon in the upcoming Indigo Disk expansion. Nintendo

The Indigo Disk DLC Differences

For Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming Indigo Disk expansion, the DLC will introduce two new Paradox Pokémon: Raging Bolt and Iron Crown.

Raging Bolt is exclusive to Scarlet and is an ancient version of Raikou. It’s a Dragon and Electric type and is the only Pokémon known to learn the move Thunderclap. This move has increased priority to go before the target, as long as the target is preparing to attack as well. However, if the target isn’t preparing to attack, then Thunderclap fails.

Iron Crown is exclusive to Violet and is a futuristic version of Cobalion. As a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon, it’s also the sole user of the move Tachyon Cutter. This move cannot miss its target and will also hit twice in a row.

That’s all of the main differences between Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. With ongoing support from Nintendo, more expansions could be possible in the future and alongside that may come new exclusives for each version.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out now for Nintendo Switch.