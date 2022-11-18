Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced many new Pokémon in the Paldea region, including a fiery, helmet-headed goblin guy called Charcadet. Players might come across this hot new addition as early as the starting areas of the game — as I did. It had all the signs of evolving into a badass, including angular humanoid limbs, bright eyes, and a flaming head. However, when I raised mine to Level 35 without any sign of a growth spurt, I knew something was up.

Don’t waste your time grinding for levels. Here’s how you can evolve Charcadet into one of its evolved forms, Ceruledge or Armarouge.

Where to find Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Charcadet almost anywhere in Paldea. It’s a rare Pokémon, though, so it isn’t that easy. Nintendo

Step 1: If you don’t already have a Charcadet, get one. It’s a rare Pokémon, though. I only saw two throughout my entire playthrough. Thankfully, it can appear almost anywhere in Paldea. Just keep an eye out for a tiny, two-legged black Pokémon with a flaming redhead.

How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge or Armarouge

Here’s exactly where to find the old timer selling Charcadet evolution items in Zapicoco. Nintendo

Charcadet can only evolve using two new evolution items, Auspicious Armor and Malicious Armor. Auspicious Armor evolves it into Armarouge, and Malicious Armor evolves it into Ceruledge.

Armarouge - Needs Auspicious Armor, Pokémon Scarlet Exclusive

Ceruledge - Needs Malicious Armor, Pokémon Violet Exclusive

I played Pokémon Violet, so an old dark-skinned woman is standing at the fountain instead of a man.

The only person who “sells” these evolution items is an old timer in Zapcico. A dark-skinned older man (or woman, depending on the version) can be found in front of the town fountain, asking players if they “Fancy a trade?” Depending on your version, she asks for either 10 Bronzor Fragments or 10 Sinistea Chips. In Scarlet, she asks for 10 Bronzor Fragments and offers Auspicious Armor in return. In Violet, she instead asks for 10 Sinistea Chips and will trade them for Malicious Armor.

Bronzor Fragments and Sinistea Chips are Pokémon drops — the same ones you use for crafting TMs. If you have enough, you can even trade for multiple Armors.

Where to find Bronzor Fragments and Sinistea Chips

Bronzor appears in more places across Paldea than Sinistea. Nintendo

Like the names might suggest, Bronzor Fragments come from beating up or capturing Bronzor. Sinistea Chips come from doing the same with the new Paldean Pokémon, Sinistea.

Scarlet owners have it easier since Bronzor can be found in multiple areas around Paldea without much of a hassle. Sinistea are mostly located in the lower-left corner of the map, near where the city of Alfornada resides. There’s a small patch next to Zapicico where you can find them, but they aren’t exactly available for free farming like Starly.

Sinistea can easily be found in the grass around Alfornada. Nintendo

As seen in YouTuber TechnoTrainer’s guide, the Sinistea can be easily found in the dead grass surrounding Alfornada in comparison.