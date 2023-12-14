How to Get Charmander (and Charizard) in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Charmander is one of the most popular Pokémon of all time, as it’s been a starter in a fair few series! The fire-type Pokémon also has a lovely story within the Pokémon TV show, which further makes Charmander loved in the eyes of many trainers. If you’re just getting into the latest games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you might be wondering how to get Charmander and how to evolve it. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Charmander in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately, it’s not going to be easy. The only known way to get a Charmander in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is actually to complete the very first Black Crystal Tera Raid Opponent against Charizard and then breed a Charmander. If you missed that opportunity, you’re only option is to trade with someone else.

If you do manage to nab a Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, you’re next step will be to breed your fire-type dragon with a Ditto via the normal egg-hatch mechanic. Just start a picnic and eat an egg-based sandwich to increase the rate an egg triggers. After your picnic, you can walk over to the basket and see if there is an egg in it, which will eventually hatch into your Charmander.

How to Evolve Charmander in Pokémon Violet & Scarlet

Charizard’s Pokemon Stats! The Pokémon Company

Once you have your baby Charmander, you can evolve it into Charmeleon by battling with it to gain experience or use Rare Candies until they reach level 16 and evolve. After that, they’ll evolve back into Charizard at level 36.

Evolving is actually the easiest task in this. It’s much more challenging to find the Charmander to begin with!