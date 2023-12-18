Every single Pokémon you catch and hatch has an IV (or Individual Values), which essentially determines the Pokémon’s Stats. These are randomly assigned from 0 to 31, with the best possible IB being 31. As all of these stats are unique to that specific Pokémon (meaning that if you catch two Charizard, for example, they will have different IVs), it’s good knowing your Pokémon’s IV when considering if you want to keep them or not.

Creating a competitive team in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will require paying attention to our Pokémon’s IVs. If you’re wondering how to check then, we’ve got you covered.

How to check IVs in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet

Here you can see Darkrai’s IVs The Pokémon Company

Checking your Pokémon’s IVs in Scarlet and Violet is actually quite simple; you just need to make a habit of it. You can do this by opening your Boxes by hitting X and Selecting Boxes on the Main Menu. Then hit the + icon to see the individual stats on your Pokémon. From there, you can make informed decisions on who to keep on your team and who might not be so worth the time.

IVs are pretty set in stone when you capture your Pokémon, however, you can obtain Bottle Caps, which can be used to change the IVs of your Pokémon.