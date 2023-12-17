How to Use Battle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to Max Out Your Stats

If you want the best team possible in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to pay attention to IVs and stats. And in that case, you need to be aware of Bottle Caps. Here’s everything you need to know about this crucial item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get infinite Bottle Caps in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet

Bottle Caps can be purchased for $20,000 at the Delibird Presents store, found in most of the main cities within the game. However, it won’t show up as an item in these shops until after you’ve defeated six gyms in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet. Once that’s done, you can buy as many of them as you want.

Otherwise, you can get Bottle Caps and extremely rare Gold Bottle Caps from raids. But this is not guaranteed and you might need to do a lot of raids before you find one.

How to use Bottle Caps in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet

All of these stats would be increased with a bottle cap! The Pokémon Company

After you’ve gathered some Bottle Caps and have the Pokémon you want to make more powerful, head to the non-player character in Montenevera, standing with the Abomasnow. Talk to him and he will improve the stats of one of your Pokémon if you give him a Bottle Cap. If you give him the rare, Gold Bottle Cap, he will max out all of the stats of one of your Pokémon, making them the most powerful they can be.

That’s it! Thanks to Bottle Caps, Pokémon Violet and Scarlet is actually the easiest Pokémon game when it comes to increasing the stats of your Pokémon.