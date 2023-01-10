Two games aren’t enough for Pokémon fans. Even with spinoff entry Pokémon Legends: Arceus and mainline entries Scarlet and Violet both releasing in 2022, Pokémon masters are eager for any updates about future expansions for the latest mainline entries in the long-running monster-catching series from Nintendo. After plenty of leaks and rumors that suggest DLC could be coming for Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo has finally officially confirmed that new adventures will take players outside of Paldea soon. here is everything you need to know.

Has Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC Been Confirmed?

Yes! During a special showcase to celebrate Pokémon Day on February 27, Nintendo officially announced new DLC which will be titled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

For the majority of the series lifespan, Pokémon has not been known for having additional content released for games. However, 2019’s Pokémon Sword and Shield broke this trend by releasing two content expansions. While Pokémon Legends: Arceus also came out in 2022, the game has been seen as more of an experiment rather than a mainline entry for the series.

What Is the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC Release Date?

Even with an official reveal, Nintendo did not share everything about the upcoming DLC. What we do know about The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is that it will release in two parts. Both will come out in 2023.

Part one, titled “The Teal Mask”, is planned to be released in the Fall of 2023. While part two, titled “The Indigo Disk”, is planned to be released in the Winter of 2023.

Will Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC Leave Paldea?

Players will be able to explore two new regions in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Nintendo

The official press release for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero breaks down some of what players can expect in the upcoming DLC. “The Teal Mask” will take players outside of Paldea for the first time, as the protagonist takes part in a school trip each year to another school in the new region of Kitakami. This region is defined by a great mountain and the annual festival held in the village. During this school trip players will “unravel mysteries behind the folktales that have been passed down in this land.”

“The Indigo Disk”, the second part of the DLC, will bring players to yet another new area: Blueberry Academy. Not much has been revealed about this place beyond its status as a sister school, the protagonist's school.

What Will the Story of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC Be?

The name of the DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, makes it fairly clear what the DLC will be covering when it comes to the narrative. Area Zero is a post-game area of Scarlet and Violet only accessible to the player after completing the main game and rolling credits.

Within Area Zero players were able to encounter special Paradox Pokémon. These are past and future versions of existing Pokémon. This time-travel mystery continues to feed into the overarching aesthetic and story of Scarlet and Violet. As post-game content, Area Zero has always seemed like the beginning of a new story, which is confirmed by the announcement of the DLC.

It appears that in visiting the two new areas introduced in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, players will slowly uncover new information about the titular zone and the secret behind why the Paradox Pokémon exist in the first place.

Are New Pokémon Coming in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC?

Plenty of familiar Pokémon will become available starting with the release of “The Teal Mask”. Nintendo / Wario64

Two new areas aren’t the only thing players can look forward to in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. According to Nintendo, “The Teal Mask” will bring over 230 Pokémon to the game that have not appeared in Scarlet and Violet. This is a substantial number that outdoes the nearly 200 new Pokémon that Pokémon Sword and Shield’s expansions introduced to that game.

Nintendo does specify that this number is only referring to Pokémon new to Scarlet and Violet, but not new to the series. That doesn’t mean that the new Pokémon won't be making an appearance in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti are all new Pokémon that will be making their first appearance in “The Teal Mask”.

In addition, the DLC will see the introduction of two new Legendary Pokémon: Ogerpon in “The Teal Mask” and Teragapos in “The Indigo Disk”.