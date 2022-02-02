5 best Pokémon to catch if Rowlet is your Legends: Arceus starter

All three starters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are viable options, but one many have gravitated towards is Rowlet. This creature pairs well with a slew of Pokémon you’ll encounter across the Hisui region, though some work better than others. There are literally hundreds of Pokémon to choose from in this game, many of which span across different generations, making it hard to choose the best party members. Since it’s important to select the best team alongside your starter, we’ve got our picks for the best Pokémon to pair with Rowlet in Legends: Arceus.

Rowlet starts off as a cute and cuddly owl but eventually becomes the much more foreboding Decidueye. This is a Grass/Ghost-type Pokémon that is powerful against Ground, Electric, Water, and Grass-types, but is weak to Flying, Fire, Ice, Ghost, and Dark-types. With this in mind, you’ll want to bring along other Pokémon to make up for Decidueye’s many weaknesses.

5. Luxray

Luxray is an Electric-type. The Pokémon Company

Luxray is a Pokémon we keep coming back to and for good reason. It’s an Electric-type found in the Sandgem Flats section of Obsidian Fieldlands, along with many areas in Coronet Highlands. You can also evolve from a Shinx to a Luxio and finally into Luxray. This creature is effective against Water and Flying-types, which are plentiful around the Hisui region. Since Decidueye is weak to Flying-types, Luxray comes in handy, especially when using its powerful Thunder move.

4. Goodra

Goodra is a Steel/Dragon-type. The Pokémon Company

Next, we wanted to recommend a Water-type to make up for some of the team’s weak points, but we came up with a better idea. Instead, use Goodra, a Steel/Dragon-type. This monster can be acquired from Lake Verity in Obsidian Highlands, Ancient Quarry in Coronet Highlands, or by evolving Goomy, to Sliggoo, to Goodra. The reason this is such a good choice is that it’s effective against Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric-types, but can also learn the Hydro Pump attack. This gives it a leg-up, allowing it to take on a wide variety of Pokémon.

3. Infernape

Infernape is a Fire/Fighting-type. The Pokémon Company

Infernape is yet another creature we keep revisiting, thanks to its Fire/Fighting-type abilities. You’ll find it in the Ramanas Island section of Obsidian Fieldlands, or by evolving from Chimchar to Monferno to Infernape. Having a Fire-type on your team is practically essential, and this one, in particular, is strong against Normal, Ice, Rock, Steel, Grass, Bug, and Fairy-types, so there are plenty of ways to make use of Infernape. Make sure you try out its Flare Blitz and Close Combat moves, as they pack a punch (literally in some cases).

2. Alakazam

Alakazam is a Psychic-type. The Pokémon Company

Another ideal pick is a Pokémon that falls into the Psychic-type category, which is exactly what you get with Alakazam. This classic monster can be found in Sandgem Flats within Obsidian Flatlands, or by evolving from Abra to Kadabra to Alakazam. With this being a Psychic-type, it works well against Fighting, Poison, and Ghost-type Pokémon, rounding out the team even further. Give its Future Sight attack a try if you want to deal serious damage.

1. Umbreon

Umbreon is a Dark-type. The Pokémon Company

Finally, let’s touch on the fan-favorite known as Umbreon. This Dark-type is found within the Space-time Distortion in Crimson Mirelands, or by evolving from Eevee (by leveling up Happiness to 160 at night). Umbreon is strong against Psychic, Ghost, and Dark-types, so be sure to keep this in mind when picking your battles. Plus, just look how rad it looks! Be sure to make use of its Last Resort attack, which is absolutely devastating.