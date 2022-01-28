5 best Pokémon to catch if Oshawott is your Legends: Arceus starter

It’s important to pick a diverse, balanced team in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Ideally, you should have a lineup that covers all (or most) of your bases so you don’t get caught off guard. This time around, Oshawott is a popular starter Pokémon due to its powerful Attack stats. But which Pokémon should you pair with this cute otter? These are the best Pokémon to catch if Oshawott is your starter in Legends: Arceus.

Being deliberate with your team in Pokémon games has always been important, but it’s arguably even more essential in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. That’s because your creatures have even more weaknesses in this game. While you can certainly get by simply picking whichever creatures you think look cool, it’s a good idea to plan ahead.

Oshawott eventually evolves into Hisuian Samurott, which is a Water and Dark-type. It’s weak to Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, and Grass types. This means you’ll want to have a team that makes up for Samurott’s lengthy list of weaknesses.

Togekiss

Togekiss is a Fairy and Flying-type. The Pokémon Company

Kicking off our list is Togekiss, a Flying/Fairy type. This Pokémon can be found to the south of Lake Verity, flying above a mountain formation. You can also catch a Togepi and get it to evolve into Togekiss. This creature is highly effective against Grass and Bug-types and has tremendous defense against Fighting Pokémon. Its power isn’t remarkably high, but if you make use of its Sky Attack, you’ll do a fair bit of damage, especially against Fighting, Bug, and Grass Pokémon, of which there are no shortage of.

Gardevoir

Gardevoir is a Fairy/Psychic-type. The Pokémon Company

Next up is Gardevoir, a Psychic/Fairy-type. It starts out as Ralts, which can be found around the Crimson Mirelands (in Gapejaw Bog and Shrouded Ruins) and Alabaster Icelands (in Heart's Crag and Snowpoint Temple). Ralts evolves to Kirlia at level 20 and then into Gardevoir at level 30. The main reason you want to use Gardevoir is due to how powerful it is against Fighting, Shadow, Poison, and Ghost-types. Its Future Sight move is extremely powerful, with an Attack stat of 120.

Infernape

Infernape is a Fire/Fighting-type. The Pokémon Company

No team is complete without a Fire-type, which is exactly why we recommend Infernape. This Fire/Fighting-type can be found in the Obsidian Fieldlands around Ramanas Island, or can be evolved from Chimchar. Remember, Chimchar evolves to Monferno at level 14 and then into Infernape at level 26. Seeing as how Infernape is powerful against Normal, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Fairy, this Pokémon compliments the rest of the team nicely. We recommend making use of its Close Combat move, which deals high damage.

Roserade

Roserade is a Grass/Poison type. The Pokémon Company

To balance your team even further, we recommend Roserade, a Grass/Poison-type. You can find Roserade in the Cloudpool Ridge of Crimson Mirelands, or by evolving from Budew to Roselia and then finally into Roserade. The main reason to use Roserade is due to how effective it is against Fairy-types, thanks to its Poison attacks. Its Grass moves are also useful against Water-types, once again covering more of your bases as you progress through your adventure. Roserade’s Petal Dance move is absolutely devastating, especially against Water-types.

Mamoswine

Mamoswine is a Ground/Ice-type. The Pokémon Company

Rounding out our team is Mamoswine, an Ice/Ground-type. This creature can be found around the Avalugg's Legacy portion of Alabaster Icelands, or by evolving from Swinub to Piloswine to Mamoswine. Thanks to being a Ground-type, Mamoswine is immune to Electric attacks, and is effective against Flying and Grass-types, due to its powerful Ice moves. One maneuver we suggest using is Blizzard, which has an Attack stat of 120. Having Mamoswine on the team will round out your squad, allowing you to be more prepared against the Pokémon that come your way in Legends: Arceus.