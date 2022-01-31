5 best Pokémon to catch if Cyndaquil is your Legends: Arceus starter

One of the most popular starter choices in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is Cyndaquil, an echidna-looking creature that is as powerful as it is cute. In Legends: Arceus, it’s ideal to create a well-rounded team of Pokémon with a variety of types. Since there are so many monsters to choose from, it can be tricky to figure out the best lineup for each starter. Thankfully, we’ve got a hand-selected squad optimized to your very first Pokémon choice. These are the best Pokémon to catch if Cyndaquil is your starter in Legends: Arceus.

Since Pokémon have more weaknesses in Legends: Arceus, it’s more important than ever to have a balanced team to account for as many situations as possible. You’ll encounter many different types of enemies in the wild, so it’s smart to come prepared.

Cyndaquil evolves into Hisuian Typhlosion, a Fire/Ghost-type Pokémon. This monster is strong against Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, and Fairy-types, but is weak to Ground, Rock, and Water Pokémon, so it’s a good idea to bring additional team members that fill in the gaps. Ideally, you’ll want Grass, Water, and many other Pokémon to ensure all your bases are covered.

5. Togekiss

Togekiss is a Fairy and Flying-type. The Pokémon Company

Starting our list is the almighty Togekiss, a Fairy/Flying-type. You can find this Pokémon south of Lake Verity, flying just above the mountain, or by evolving a Togetic. The main reason to bring this creature along is due to how effective it is against Grass, Fighting, and Bug-types, all of which are abundant in Legends: Arceus. This is an important member of the team, countering out the downsides of many other team members. We advise making use of its Last Resort and Sky Attack moves, both of which have a high attack stat.

4. Luxray

Luxray is an Electric-type. The Pokémon Company

Having an Electric-type on your team will lead you to success, which is why we recommend including Luxray. This Pokémon can be acquired from Sandgem Flats in Obsidian Fieldlands, as well as many areas of Coronet Highlands. In addition, it evolves from Shinx to Luxio and then into Luxray. The main reason for including this monster is because it’s powerful against Water and Flying types, which are abundant throughout your journey. It has high attack stats, clearly demonstrated by its Thunder move, which can paralyze your opponent.

3. Overqwil

Overqwil is a Dark/Poison-type. The Pokémon Company

Overqwil is unique in that it’s acquired by using a specific move. First, catch Qwilfish from Ramanas Island in Obsidian Fieldlands and then use the Strong Style Barb Barrage 20 times to evolve into Overqwil. This creature is a Dark/Poison-type, with respectable attack stats. It’s effective against Ghost, Dragon, Grass, Flying, and Dark-types, making it a diverse and important member of the team. It has a flurry of powerful moves, but make sure you don’t ignore Water Pulse and Dark Pulse.

2. Gallade

Gallade is a Psychic/Fighting-type. The Pokémon Company

Next up is Gallade, a Psychic/Fairy-type that can be found at the Snowpoint Temple sector of Alabaster Icelands. You can also get it from evolving Ralts to Kirlia to Gallade. This high attack creature is powerful against Normal, Ice, Rock, Steel, Fighting, and Poison, and is not affected by Ghost-types at all. Make sure to utilize its Future Sight and Close Combat moves, which both deal a high amount of damage.

1. Honchkrow

Honchkrow is a Dark/Flying-type. The Pokémon Company

Finally, let’s round out the team with Honchkrow, a Dark/Flying-type. You can find this monster at the Bathers’ Lagoon in Cobalt Coastlands, the Cloudpool Ridge area of Crimson Mirelands, or by evolving from Murkrow. We like Honchkrow because it’s resistant to Ground, and Psychic Pokémon, and is powerful against Flying, Grass, and Dragon-types. Be sure to check out its Brave Bird move, as it features tremendous damage and deals recoil damage.