Pokémon Legends: Arceus Sand Radish locations and Twice-Spiced Radish recipe

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus , you will eventually encounter the New Wares Yet Again request given by Choy. This request requires you to collect three sand radishes, but the game doesn’t specify where to find them exactly. Aside from being tied to a request, sand radishes are a special crafting ingredient used to make a powerful stat-boosting item. Here, we’ll cover where to find sand radishes and why they’re such an important ingredient in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Where are the Pokémon Legends: Arceus sand radish locations?

Sand radishes are most abundant in the Heart’s Crag area of Alabaster Icelands. This area isn’t unlocked until you hit star rank five, so you’ll need to put in some time beforehand. Alabaster Icelands is a spot located to the north of the Hisui region, and the Heart’s Crag area within it is on the northeastern side.

Sand radishes are found in Alabaster Icelands. The Pokémon Company

It goes against what you might expect, but sand radishes are scattered throughout this snow-filled area. You can also find the item at Cobalt Coastlands, but the spawn rate is much lower.

The sand radish is a large blue-leafed plant that protrudes from the ground around this area. However, if you come up short, simply sleep until the following day so the items around the area respawn. Make sure you take caution when exploring the tundra, as there are powerful Pokémon that can deal damage to you when trying to collect items.

The sand radish will also become available to purchase from the Ginkgo Guild Cart by your house in Jubilife Village, but they cost 800 Poké Dollars, which is pretty steep. On the other hand, you can sell sand radishes for 200 Poké Dollars apiece, but we recommend holding onto them for crafting purposes.

How to craft the Twice-Spiced Radish in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A sand radish in the wild. The Pokémon Company

The sand radish is an essential ingredient for crafting the Twice-Spiced Radish. This item boosts the attack power of Pokémon by 50 percent, making it an effective powerup during battle.

You can find all the ingredients needed to craft a Twice-Spiced Radish below:

Sand radish x2

Crunchy salt x2

Plump beans x2

King’s leaf x2

It’s easy to farm for sand radishes by continuously visiting the Heart’s Crag area. Crunchy salt and the King’s Leaf are located in the mountains of Coronet Highlands in the Mountain Camp area; while the plump beans are found around the Crossing Slope section of Cobalt Coastlands.

After you’ve collected all the necessary items listed above, visit a crafting table and combine them to make the Twice-Spiced Radish. We recommend keeping one in your back pocket for those tougher battles.