Here’s where to find all 3 Bothersome Bidoof Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus features an all-new questing system, appropriately referred to as requests. In this no-nonsense guide, we outline all you need to know about the Bothersome Bidoof quest that you can unlock early in the game. If you’re trouble finding those plump little beavers wreaking havoc across Jubilife Village? We’ve got a map detailing each location you’ll have to hit to set things straight.

How to start the Bothersome Bidoof quest in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Once you finish the Basics of Crafting tutorial in Jubilife Village, go into Galaxy Hall, head straight, and take a left. This is the location of the Request Board. It’s one of multiple ways for players to tackle side quests in the game. Depending on your progress, Bothersome Bidoof will be your only option or selectable as part of a list of available requests.

Once the quest is redeemed, leave Galaxy Hall and take a left. You’ll see an NPC standing near the gates complaining about Bidoof. Talk to her and the quest starts. It’s your job to help Tsumugi track down three Bidoof that have been causing her problems.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Bothersome Bidoof locations

Below you’ll find a map of all the locations that might make it easier to pinpoint, but we’ll also provide more detailed directions for those who might need them. Start by catching a Bidoof and putting it in your main party, then head towards the locations we’re about to list.

Here are all three locations needed to finish the Bothersome Bidoof request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Nintendo

Bothersome Bidoof location 1 : Our first listed Bidoof is perhaps the most difficult one, as some players have encountered bugs while trying to trigger it. Head to the farms in the southeast corner of the village, and you’ll come to this long fence. The Bidoof you’re looking for is in this corner. You may need to get extremely close to it for the cutscene to start.

The first Bothersome Bidoof can be found tucked into this fence near the southeast corner of the village. Nintendo/MonkeyKingHero @ YouTube

Bothersome Bidoof location 2 : For the second location, head west from the previous spot specifically in between the area where there’s a large rectangular building next to a smaller rectangle. When you get there you’ll see a building with a slanted thatched roof. The Bidoof is nestled in this fencing nearby.

The second Bidoof can be found in the farmhouse area, near a slanted thatched building. Nintendo/MonkeyKingHero @ YouTube

Bothersome Bidoof location 3 : The last Bothersome Bidoof can be found east of Galaxy Hall, next to the vendor yelling about her deals, you’ll see a blue-roof building with a small shed attached and some logs lined up next to it.

The final Bidoof is east of Galaxy Hall, right next to the vendor. Nintendo/MonkeyKingHero @ YouTube

Find all three Bidoof, and you’ll be given a Rare Candy for your troubles. That’s all you need to know to complete the Bothersome Bidoof request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.