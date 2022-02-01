How to complete The Sea's Legend request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Catching a Manaphy in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a tricky task. That’s the main goal of The Sea’s Legend request. Interestingly, this particular adventure was referenced in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, effectively providing giving players with an early clue about how to complete the quest in Legends: Arceus. Thankfully, you don’t need to have BDSP to catch a Manaphy in the latest Pokémon adventure. Here’s how to finish the request and acquire the powerful Manaphy and Phione in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to begin The Sea’s Legend request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

To begin The Sea’s Legend request, you need to head to Professor Laventon’s office in the Galaxy Hall located in Jubilife Village. The quest should appear on the chalkboard, but if it’s not, try playing through the story some more. It’s also helpful to have the three required Pokémon for the quest in your collection first, including Buizel, Mantyke, and Overqwil. Having these creatures can trigger the quest to appear.

Required Pokémon for The Sea’s Legend request in Legends: Arceus

Overqwil is required to complete this quest. The Pokémon Company

In order to face off against Manaphy, you’ll need to have the aforementioned Pokémon on your team. Below is a list of their locations.

Buizel

This Pokémon is available at the start of the game in the Obsidian Fieldlands. You might already have one by the time you begin this quest. Try searching around bodies of water for a higher chance of finding a Buizel.

Mantyke

To find Mantyke, head to Ginko Landing or Tranquility Cove in Cobalt Coastlands at any time of day.

Overqwil

The Qwilfish is tricky to obtain because you can’t just catch one in the wild. Instead, you must first obtain a Qwilfish from either the Ramanas Island in Obsidian Fieldlands, or certain areas of Cobalt Coastlands including Tranquility Cove, Lunker's Lair, and Islespy Shore.

Once you’ve found the Qwilfish, you need to use the Strong Style version of Barb Barrage 20 times to get it to evolve into Overqwil. If the Qwilfish doesn’t have this move equipped, you might be able to equip it by selecting the Change Moves option within your party. Or, the Qwilfish might not be high enough level for the move. Either way, once you’ve used Strong Style Barb Barrage 20 times, it’ll evolve into Overqwil.

How to complete the Pokémon Legends: Arceus The Sea’s Legend request

Head through the horns at Cobalt Coastlands during the evening. The Pokémon Company

After you’ve caught the three required Pokémon and put them in your party, you can make your way to the Seaside Hollow cave. It’s best to have your team at around Level 50 to ensure a smooth battle ahead.

To find Seaside Hollow, make your way to the two large horns at Colbat Coastlands during the evening. If you’re too early, be sure to rest until the evening. You’ll know the cavern has revealed itself when a prompt about a “mysterious noise” appears.

To find Manaphy, go to Seaside Hollow. The Pokémon Company

As soon as you pass through the horns, you’ll be notified that the Seaside Hollow cave area has been opened, so head west towards this location. Make sure to save your game prior to beginning the fight in the cave since the fight can be tricky.

Inside Seaside Hollow, you’ll face off against several Phione and Manaphy. The group will use shields to protect themselves from being caught, but you can start throwing balls once they are down. You must catch Manaphy during this section. If you accidentally knock it out, you won’t be able to complete the quest, so make sure you catch it instead. It helps to have some powerful Ultra Balls to increase the chances of a successful capture.

Once you’ve acquired Manaphy, you’ll be able to return back to Professor Laventon to complete the quest.