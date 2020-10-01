How to get Victini through Pokémon GO Special Research

Pokémon GO has become a hub for acquiring elusive Pokémon that are rarely distributed in other game. Now, after it was formerly exclusive to the 2020 Pokémon GO Fest in July, Victini is making its international debut in the augmented-reality game. Players who didn't claim the Unova mythical Pokémon in July can do it now in four easy steps right now.

Here's how you do it.

When is Victini available in Pokémon GO?

The chance at earning a Victini in Pokémon GO began on September 30, 2020 . There's currently no set end date for the Pokémon's appearance in the mobile game, but you should try completing it quickly in case that changes.

Niantic Labs

How to get Victini in Pokémon Go

To claim Victini, you'll need to complete the Special Research story quest called "The Feeling of Victory." You'll obtain Victini after finishing the fourth Research task set. If you previously acquired Victini during the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Special Research task, "Rocket Straight to Victory," Victini will not be available again and you'll instead be rewarded with Victini candy.

Here's how you acquire the victory Pokémon. Rewards for completing individual tasks will be in parentheses and the reward for completing the overall Task Set are at the bottom.

Task Set 1 of 6

Catch 30 Pokémon (3 Pinap Berries)

Spin 30 PokéStops or gyms (1,000 XP)

Send 10 gifts to friends (1,000 Stardust)

Reward: 30 Great Balls; Ralts encounter; 1,000 Stardust

Task Set 2 of 6

Catch 30 psychic-type Pokémon (Elgyem encounter)

Catch 30 fire-type Pokémon (Darumaka encounter)

Hatch 3 eggs (1 Incubator)

Reward: 1,000 XP; Torchic encounter; 30 Great Balls

Task Set 3 of 6

Take a snapshot of you buddy (1 Poffin)

Earn 3 candies walking with your buddy (1,000 Stardust)

Power up Pokémon 3 times (3 Hyper Potions)

Reward: 3 Revives; Espeon encounter; 1,000 Stardust

Task Set 4 of 6

Win 3 gym battles (1,000 XP)

Defeat 3 Team Rocket grunts (1 Lure Module)

Win 3 raids (1,000 Stardust)

Reward: 3 Max Potion; Victini encounter (or 20 Victini Candy); 3 Max Revives

Task Set 5 of 6

Take a Snapshot of Victini (20 Victini Candy)

Catch 30 different species of Pokémon (1 Incense)

Send 3 gifts to friends (1,000 XP)

Reward: 5 Victini Stickers; 3,000 Stardust; 1 Star Piece

Task Set 6 of 6

Clear reward (3,000 XP)

Clear reward (3,000 Stardust)

Clear reward (3,000 XP)

Reward: 1 Lure Module; 20 Victini Candy; 1 Lucky Egg

How do you send Victini to Pokémon Sword and Shield?

Now that you've obtained Victini, you may be wondering how you can send it to the games that matter.

Pokémon GO will receive connectivity to Pokémon Home later in 2020, but you might not be able to send your newly caught Victini over. Pokémon GO players will only be able to transfer Pokémon to Home that they previously caught or have registered in their Pokédex.

In other words: Unless you've already got one Victini, you're out of luck. You won't be able to transfer it.

It's rumored that Victini will be added to Sword and Shield via The Crown Tundra DLC. If not, your Victini will be trapped in Pokémon GO until you can get your hands on another Victini.