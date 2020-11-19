Everything we know about Pokémon GO Beyond

What? Pokémon GO is evolving!

After four long years spent teaching gamers that Pokémon do exist in the world and that you only need a mobile device with a camera to see them, Pokémon GO is getting its biggest update yet, dubbed Pokémon GO Beyond. Developer Niantic will be expanding the level cap to new heights, introducing new Pokémon, and giving the game even more structure. There's even a whole event to celebrate the new additions.

Here's everything we know about the changes coming to Pokémon GO Beyond.

When is the Pokémon GO Beyond release date?

Depending on what you're looking for from the event collection, the Pokémon GO Beyond release is staggered.

The 12 Days of Friendship begins on November 18 at 4 p.m. Eastern and concludes on November 30 at 4 p.m. Eastern.

begins on November 18 at 4 p.m. Eastern and concludes on November 30 at 4 p.m. Eastern. The Level Cap will be increased on November 18 at 4 p.m. Eastern.

will be increased on November 18 at 4 p.m. Eastern. Seasons will begin on December 1 at 8 a.m. Eastern with the "Season of Celebration."

will begin on December 1 at 8 a.m. Eastern with the "Season of Celebration." Kalos Pokémon will be added on December 2 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Pokémon GO Beyond seasons imagery. Niantic

What will the new level cap be in Pokémon GO Beyond?

Starting on November 18, you'll be able to reach Level 50 in Pokémon GO, raising the cap by 10 levels.

If you've accrued excess XP in the time since hitting level 40, that XP will be attributed to reaching the new level cap. In addition to the XP requirements, the new levels feature challenges that need to be overcome before you can reach the next level.

For example, to reach level 41, you'll need to catch numerous high-level Pokémon in a single day. Level 42 will "test your knowledge of Pokémon Evolutions."

You can see vague descriptions of each level challenge on Niantic's blog post.

What Kalos creatures will be added in Pokémon GO Beyond?

It will take some time for Pokémon GO to locate every Pokémon in the Kalos region. To get the Poké-pot boiling, Niantic will only be adding 17 Pokémon in the December update. Here's every Pokémon that will be catchable in the initial Kalos wave.

Chespin Quilladin Chesnaught Fennekin Braixen Delphox Froakie Frogadier Greninja Bunnelby Diggersby Fletchling Fletchinder Talonflame Litleo Pyroar Klefki (Please note that Klefki will be appearing only in France.)

More will be added at a later date.

Pokémon GO Beyond promo image. Niantic

What are the 12 Days of Friendship in Pokémon GO Beyond?

The 12 Days of Friendship is an event meant to ring in the new update. According to a blog from Niantic, the event will feature double catching XP and a few other spicy bonuses:

Friendship levels will increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles!

Receive an attack boost when you battle in raids with friends. Be sure to pick up a Remote Raid Pass in the shop to raid with friends no matter where you are!

You’ll earn increased XP from completing raids.

You can open more Gifts each day.

What are Seasons in Pokémon GO Beyond?

Seasons are Niantic's way to change the Pokémon roster up a smidge. Pokémon available will change with the season. These changes will seemingly coincide with larger events based on the seasons.

Is Pokémon GO now named Pokémon GO Beyond?

Despite normal Pokémon naming trends like redubbing Pokémon Masters as Pokémon Masters EX after numerous major updates. Or Niantic's own Ingress being renamed Ingress Prime after a few years on the market. Pokémon GO Beyond is seemingly just a headline title. Pokémon GO will still be simply known as Pokémon GO, PoGO, and all the other nicknames you've created over the years.